ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man Killed In Minneapolis’ First Homicide Of 2022 ID’d As Angelo Morehead

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man who was killed in Minneapolis’ first homicide of 2022 has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Angelo Morehead, a 23-year-old from West St. Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36diaE_0dic3Bj900

(credit: CBS)

He died in the hospital on Saturday night shortly after he was shot multiple times on the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South.

Minneapolis police said at the time that there was “limited information” about the shooting.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested In Willmar After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Firing At Officer

WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota say a man was arrested early Sunday morning after fleeing a traffic stop, shooting at an officer and hiding in a garage. According to the Willmar Police Department, the incident began around 8:40 p.m. Saturday when an officer tried to stop a driver in a tan Jeep on the 100 block of High Avenue Northeast. Police said a passenger left the vehicle, firing one round at the officer while he ran. The officer was not hurt. More police responded and began searching the neighborhood for the suspect. Just after midnight, officers found a garage that...
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 2 Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Crashes On I-394

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– Police say a driver in a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop before crashing on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis Saturday night. The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 394 near Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis around 9 p.m. and caused backups. Traffic slowly getting moving on eastbound 394 near Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis. Crash in the middle of the road and police out investigating. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/I61PBzygNr — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 16, 2022 According to the Minnetonka Police Department, authorities were not pursuing the driver when they crashed. The driver ran from the scene and was found hiding under a deck in a nearby neighborhood. Another person who was in the car was also arrested, police said. Police said the driver had 10 outstanding warrants. The state patrol also assisted. The patrol also assisted earlier with another crash on northbound Highway 52 near Southview Boulevard in South St. Paul. Crash on northbound Highway 52 near Southview Blvd. in South St. Paul. Traffic getting by in the right lane. Working to learn more from State Patrol. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/zUFvzJVwXR — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 16, 2022 No injuries were reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Police: Man Fatally Punched, Suspect Arrested

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – A man has been arrested in Duluth he allegedly punched a man who died as a result of the physical altercation. Police say that officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North 54th Avenue East on a medical and assault call at roughly 12:50 a.m. Saturday. Duluth police say that a 46-year-old man got into a fight with a 42-year-old after an argument, and punched the younger man in the head. The younger man was on the floor when officers arrived, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 46-year-old was taken into custody and is in the St. Louis County Jail pending first-degree manslaughter charges. The identity of the victim will be released after his next of kin is notified.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rochester Man Sentenced 10 Years For Arson Of Minneapolis Pawn Shop

ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A federal judge sentenced a Rochester man to 10 years in prison for his role in burning down a Minneapolis pawn shop during the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said 26-year-old Montez Terri Lee was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Montez Lee (credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office) According to court documents, on May. 28, 2020, Lee, along with others, broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis. Surveillance video showed Lee pouring gas around the pawnshop and lighting it on fire, according to the release. The fire destroyed the building. Another video showed Lee standing in front of the burning pawnshop. He could be heard saying, “[expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down.” Authorities say they found the body of a 30-year-old man in the rubble of the building. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed the man’s death to “probable inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injury (building fire).”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police: Man Arrested In Father’s Death Following Domestic Assault

MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man has been arrested in connection to his father’s death Thursday evening. According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Elliot Avenue South on reports of a domestic assault with injuries. Officers forced entry into the residence “based on information from family members and observations at the scene,” police said. A deceased man was then found. A man identified as the son of the victim was arrested at the scene and booked into Hennepin County Jail for a pending murder charge. The medical examiner will release more information on the victim’s cause and manner of death, as well as his identity. It’s the second homicide for the city in 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Interim MPD Chief Amelia Huffman Says Her Focus Will Be On Violent Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a turbulent two years, there has been a change at the top at the Minneapolis Police Department. Chief Medaria Arradondo retired Saturday, replaced by interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman. It’s no secret that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wanted Arradondo to stay on for another term. But Arradondo, who gets high marks for running the department during a challenging 20 months since George Floyd was murdered, decided to leave the force. The mayor says he will now conduct a nationwide search for a replacement. But in the meantime, Frey appointed Huffman as interim chief. Huffman was Arradondo’s pick, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Devon Manley Pleads Guilty To Murdering Rival’s Girlfriend In Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man pleaded guilty Friday to murdering the girlfriend of one of his rivals in a drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis during the summer of 2020. The man told investigators that he tried to shoot his rival, missed and hit his girlfriend, Shanette Marable, in the head. The shooting happened on the woman’s 31st birthday. Inside the car was Marable’s 2-year-old child, whom police found covered in blood and glass but otherwise unharmed. Devon Manley (credit: Hennepin Co. Jail) Devon Manly, 29, of Brooklyn Park, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and premeditated first-degree attempted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Robert McCloud Indicted With 1st-Degree Murder In Ex-Wife’s Shooting Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Center man now faces a premeditated first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his ex-wife. According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Robert McCloud was indicted by a grand jury with the updated charge on Thursday. He was originally charged in June with intentional second-degree murder. RELATED: Robert McCloud Accused Of Killing Ex-Wife Before 10-Hour Standoff With Police McCloud is alleged to have shot his ex-wife, 48-year-old Lauri Anne Deatherage, in the head at her home in Robbinsdale on June 18, 2021. Officers went to McCloud’s home, and he allegedly threatened to shoot himself when...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Man Injured After Snowmobile Crash In Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — A Moorhead man has been injured after a snowmobile crash in Becker County Saturday morning. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a 911 call of a snowmobile crash on South Tulaby Lake Lane, 1.5 miles south of Tulaby Lake Drive, around 11:11 a.m. Morgan Allan Leiseth, 45, was northbound on South Tulaby Lake Lane, a snowmobile trail, when he left the trail and hit a tree. Leiseth was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, South Dakota. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time Police say Leiseth was wearing a helmet and traveling with two other snowmobilers when he crashed. Authorities are investigating the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud Police: Man Arrested For Multiple Outstanding Warrants

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man was arrested Friday for multiple outstanding warrants. The St. Cloud Police Department says officers and St. Cloud SWAT conducted a search warrant of a residence in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South around 2:35 p.m. Police say the man was wanted by multiple agencies with several outstanding warrants for his arrest. After the search warrant was conducted, police say a 38-year-old man was taken into custody and arrested. He was booked into the Stearns County Jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Van Crashes Into Har Mar Mall In Roseville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have responded to a crash in Roseville Thursday morning. A van crashed into the side of the Har Mar Mall. A photo from the scene shows that the van partially toppled over a brick column outside the mall. Police in Roseville say that it appears the incident was a case of mistaking the gas pedal for the brake.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Viking Robert Blanton Helps Thwart Carjacking Outside Edina Day Care

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — A quick-thinking mother and a good Samaritan thwarted off would-be carjackers in Edina. “Attacking a parent at pick up from preschool is one of the more vulnerable we have in our community,” Robert Blanton said. Blanton runs Kiddie Academy in Edina with his wife, Erin. He played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2012 to 2015. Edina Police say, on Wednesday around 4 p.m., a woman was confronted by two men outside Kiddie Academy. One of the men demanded her keys to which she complied. Police say the woman then grabbed her purse and ran toward the locked entrance of...
EDINA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Woman Dies In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A Wisconsin woman died in a suspected drunk driving crash on Thursday in St. Croix County. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35 in St. Joseph Township shortly after midnight. The driver of a Chevy Silverado had been heading south when he collided with a minivan, which had been traveling north. The driver of the minivan, Bridget Rose Lipinski Clifton, was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to a hospital in Stillwater where she was pronounced dead. The 34-year-old was from Houlton. The driver of the Chevy was not injured in the crash, and showed signs of impairment, officials said. He was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The crash is under investigation.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

‘My Actions Are Inexcusable’: State Lawmaker Apologizes For Driving Under The Influence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota state lawmaker apologized Friday for driving under the influence last weekend. State Rep. Tou Xiong (DFL-Maplewood) issued a statement saying that last Saturday he made a “terrible mistake.” “After departing a community gathering, I was pulled over by law enforcement for driving under the influence. My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize. I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I’ve let down, and that will be my focus going forward.” (credit: Anoka County) According to online jail records, Xiong was arrested for DUI and booked into the Anoka County Jail on Sunday. Xiong is the second elected official in the Twin Cities to apologize for driving under the influence in recent weeks. Last month, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson pleaded guilty to DWI after drunkenly crashing a county-owned vehicle in central Minnesota. A number of Hennepin County commissioners and other public officials have called for Hutchinson to step down, but the sheriff said that he will let the residents of Hennepin County decide his future in November.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 6-Year-Old Struck And Killed On Highway Near Onamia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a young child was struck and killed on a highway near Onamia Thursday evening. According to the patrol, the incident occurred around 10:47 p.m. on Highway 169 near Twilight Road in Mille Lacs County. A 6-year-old girl was on the highway, in the path of an oncoming SUV, when she was struck and killed. The girl, who is from Onamia, died at the scene. The driver of the SUV is a 48-year-old Garrison woman. She is cooperating with the investigation and was not impaired, the state patrol said. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the state patrol in the investigation. Road conditions were dry at the time. Details are limited, so check back for more.
ONAMIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Woman Sentenced To 8+ Years In Prison For Carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis woman has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for her role in a string of Twin Cities carjacking in the summer of 2020. Krisanne Benjamin, 25, pleaded guilty in September to aiding and abetting a carjacking in Richfield. She was sentenced on Wednesday to 100 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution. Court documents say the carjacking took place on Aug. 28, 2020. Benjamin and her 25-year-old co-defendant Jeremiah Ironrope drove in an SUV to a Richfield parking lot, where they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect In String Of Gas Station Robberies Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was arrested Thursday in connection to a string of robberies at gas stations in the east metro. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest happened after a robbery Thursday morning at the Speedway on Hastings Avenue in Newport. The man is also suspected in two robberies at the same Speedway in Woodbury last week. In two of the three robberies, he brandished a handgun; in the other, it was implied. (credit: Woodbury Department of Public Safety) Investigators reviewed surveillance footage in the area after the Thursday morning robbery and later found the suspect dressed in the same clothes. The man was booked into the Washington County Jail wearing the sweatshirt he had on during the most recent robbery. No one was injured in any of the robberies.
NEWPORT, MN
CBS Minnesota

No Major Injuries As Burnsville Apartment Building Burns

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A large apartment fire forced dozens of Burnsville families out of their homes Wednesday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Glen at Burnsville Apartments, on the 13000 block of Harriet Avenue. The fire spread to all three floors of the building. (credit: CBS) Crews from several nearby agencies were called in to help fight the flames. Fire officials say six people were checked out on scene, but no major injuries were reported. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. In total, 73 units were initially evacuated. Since heat was restored to the building, fire officials say residents in 41 units have been able to return as of Thursday evening. Thirty units will be uninhabitable for a while until repairs are made. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina Business Owner Chases Off Carjacker Who Was Threatening Woman

Originally published Jan. 12, 2022 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A woman was chased down by a suspect after an attempted carjacking outside an Edina business Wednesday night. Edina police say they received report of an attempted carjacking at the 7700 block of Computer Avenue, near the Pentagon Park neighborhood, around 4:09 p.m. Police say the woman was exiting her vehicle when another vehicle parked next to her. A man demanded her keys and purse. She then ran toward a nearby business, and a second man chased after her demanding her purse, police say. (credit: CBS) The business owner witnessed the incident and chased the second man back to the suspect vehicle, which drove off and was later found in St. Louis Park. No one was injured and no weapon was used, police say. Police say the suspects’ vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse with Minnesota license plates NVL852, was taken in a carjacking in Richfield earlier Wednesday. Edina police are investigating the incident. MORE: Carjackers Target Woman Outside Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center, Police Say
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Investigate Shooting That May Have Involved False Imprisonment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting inside a Minneapolis home Tuesday night that may have involved someone who “was held against their will.” It happened at about 7:42 p.m. at a residence off Lowry Avenue on the 3200 block of Oliver Avenue North, in the Cleveland neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Police say officers initially found a man one block east who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital. Brooklyn Park police and Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene, according to MPD. The investigation is still underway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy