Man Killed In Minneapolis’ First Homicide Of 2022 ID’d As Angelo Morehead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man who was killed in Minneapolis’ first homicide of 2022 has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Angelo Morehead, a 23-year-old from West St. Paul.

He died in the hospital on Saturday night shortly after he was shot multiple times on the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South.

Minneapolis police said at the time that there was “limited information” about the shooting.