‘Hell or High Water’ TV Series Adaptation in Development at Fox

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Fox is working on a series adaptation of the 2016 modern Western crime film Hell or High Water, with Jessica Mecklenburg (Stranger Things) serving as writer and executive producer. As first reported by Variety, the one-hour drama has received a script and additional material order at the broadcaster. The...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Birmingham
Person
Luke Grimes
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Carla Hacken
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Wes Bentley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Hell Or High Water#Academy Awards#Sk Global#Paramount
