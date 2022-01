In October of 2021, the Town of Corte Madera updated the community regarding the new lease agreement between the County of Marin and Homeward Bound of Marin as the new operator of The Casa Buena, located at 1591 Casa Buena Drive. At that time, the County of Marin executed a funding agreement with Homeward Bound of Marin to perform $1,862,822 in renovations to The Casa Buena, including adding kitchenettes to each of the 18 units, and performing overall site improvements to create an improved residential environment for future residents and surrounding neighbors. Renovations are well underway and expected to continue through the spring of 2022. Once the renovations are complete, the Casa Buena will serve as permanent supportive housing, providing a place to call home to formerly homeless individuals, and offer a variety of social services for their residents.

CORTE MADERA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO