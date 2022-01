Junca Cash is the main currency of the Junca Platform. The marketing of Junca Cash is presently underway, as the launch of the platform services is awaited in spring 2022. While the initial round of Junca Cash (JCC) had taken place in the Singaporean Market from July’20 to March ’21, the subsequent round is all set to be held in Europe. The JCC has shown immense growth when previously, in a matter of 3 weeks after its listing, the price of the shares went up 80 times higher. The currency is issued to be available for use on many popular trading exchanges.

