Jackrabbits announce football staff reorganization

By Jan 11, 2022
Brookings Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier announced Friday the reorganization of his coaching staff, which includes several internal promotions. “The four coaches I am promoting have worked hard and are more than ready to assume a bigger role,” said Stiegelmeier, who completed his 25th season as head coach this past...

