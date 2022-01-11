ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccines prevented 240K deaths, 1.1M hospitalizations in U.S., study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 vaccines saved an estimated 240,000 lives and prevented 1.1 million hospitalizations in the United States during the first half of 2021 alone, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.

This was at a time when less than half the population of the country was fully vaccinated against the virus, based on figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program was associated with a reduction in the total hospitalizations and deaths by nearly half during the first six months of 2021," researchers from Yale University and the University of Maryland wrote.

"As new variants of ... continue to emerge, a renewed commitment to vaccine access, particularly among underserved groups and in counties with low vaccination coverage, will be crucial to preventing avoidable COVID-19 cases and bringing the pandemic to a close," they said.

A similar analysis published in August estimated that COVID-19 vaccines saved up to 140,000 lives in the United States.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot products or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the CDC.

Through Friday, just over 61% of the population had been fully vaccinated, the agency said.

For this analysis, the researched developed computer models of virus spread, hospitalizations and deaths based on data from earlier in the pandemic.

They estimated the spread and impact of newer virus variants, including Delta, which until recently was the predominant one in the United States, based on the risk for serious illness among different demographic groups, they said.

Compared with a scenario in which vaccinates were not available, the fact that nearly half the population had received the shots through June 30 of last year prevented an estimated 241,000 deaths nationally, the researchers said.

In addition, an estimated 1.133 million people would have been hospitalized with COVID-19 had vaccines not been available, the data showed.

The vaccines also likely prevented a wave of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Alpha variant, which originated in England in September 2020, according to the researchers.

"[Vaccination] was also associated with decreased impact of the more transmissible and lethal Alpha variant that was circulating during the same period," the researchers wrote.

Wally72keep on going
5d ago

But they don’t show the alternatives and how many lives were saved from their use. Like ivermectin for example

Yogibara
5d ago

Still they can’t prove if it is the 98% survival rate or the Covid shot!!😂😂😂

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Study Finds More Evidence Suggesting COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research out of Minnesota is suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies. According to a new study co-authored by researchers at Twin Cities-based HealthPartners, COVID vaccines given to pregnant women do not appear to cause preterm birth or small-for-gestational age at birth for the child. “This data is reassuring and paints an even clearer picture about COVID-19 vaccine safety among pregnant people,” said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, senior author on the study and executive director of research with HealthPartners Institute. “I hope anyone who is unvaccinated and pregnant will look at...
MINNESOTA STATE
SFGate

What people are doing wrong when using at-home COVID tests

With COVID-19 cases surging across the San Francisco Bay Area, many people are using at-home antigen tests, especially as they become more widely available from employers, schools and more. Antigen tests aren't as reliable as PCR tests, but they’re likely to catch anyone who’s at their most contagious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

There's good news about this Omicron phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bad news, but much of it is based on educated guesses and the good and bad often blur together. One bit of good news, The Associated Press reports, is that "scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci says US may be on ‘threshold’ of living with Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci said the US is approaching the “threshold” of living with Covid-19, with cases surging across the country.The chief medical adviser to the president, while speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, said almost everyone will be exposed to the highly-contagious Omicron variant but the vaccinated will fare better.“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” he said.Dr Fauci added that there was no way the country was going to eradicate the virus given its nature to constantly mutate amid a large population of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Study: Cannabis can help prevent COVID-19

CORVALLIS, Ore. (WTVO) – New research from Oregon State University shows that hemp compounds can prevent the COVID-19 virus from entering human cells. Richard van Breemen, a researcher at Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, published this study in the Journal of Natural Products on Jan. 10. Van Breemen and his team found that cannabinoid […]
SCIENCE
