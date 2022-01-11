Warren reserves defeat Lady Chiefs

Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
The post Norfolk State holds off Howard to stay perfect in MEAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LOGAN — Talk about a senior stepping up precisely when her team needed her. Alivia Magdich might not be who you would expect to take what would prove to be an eventual game-winning shot from beyond the three-point arc, but that’s exactly what she did Saturday afternoon. With Logan and visiting Pickerington North tied 57-57 late in overtime, Brooklin Harris […]
LOGAN — If a 40-point game can be considered somewhat closer than it sounds, that’s what the Logan Chieftains’ junior varsity basketball contest against visiting Parkersburg South was Saturday night. The visiting Patriots wound up routing the JV Chiefs 72-32 and the freshman Chiefs dropped a 67-42 decision to South in a tripleheader played in Jim Myers Gymnasium. However, the […]
LOGAN — One thing you just cannot do when playing the Parkersburg South Patriots — perennially one of the top basketball programs in the state of West Virginia, regardless of size — is fall behind them early. But, for the second time in a little more than a month, the Logan Chieftains did just that. South built a double-digit lead […]
The Kenwood Lady Broncos dominated against the Hyde Park Thunderbirds during Saturday night’s game at Hyde Park Academy, racking up a final score of 74-27. Saturday night’s game was the fourth game back for Kenwood since returning after negotiations between CPS and CTU caused schools to shut down for four days.
A couple of games without their best player could go a long way toward helping the Siena Heights University women’s basketball team as it gears up for the postseason.
Peyton Banks returned to the Saints lineup Saturday in a 73-58 win over Lawrence Tech after missing multiple games after slipping on the...
Tyler Junior College’s Apache Ladies saw an 8-point lead disappear and turn into a 3-point halftime deficit against the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners Saturday afternoon at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Holding Angelina scoreless for nearly six minutes to start the second half and outscoring the Lady Runners 19-8 in the third...
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Warren High School girls basketball team defeated the Dover Lady Tornadoes this past Saturday afternoon. The Lady Warriors were able to jump out to a ten to nothing lead early on and never looked back, winning the game 56-31. Alex Frazee picked up a double...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – The No. 20-ranked Brewton-Parker Women's Wrestling program competed against Mid-South Conference foe Campbellsville on the road on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Barons (6-5, 0-1 MSC) were defeated by the No. 1-ranked Tigers (11-1, 1-0 MSC) 30-3. Saturday afternoon's dual against the top-ranked Campbellsville squad began with...
The Lady Vols kept its undefeated Southeastern Conference record intact with an 84-58 victory over Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena. No. 5 Tennessee (17-1, 6-0 SEC) overcame a first-quarter deficit against the No. 19 Wildcats (8-5, 1-2) to win its eighth consecutive game. The Lady Vols, who are off to its...
Comments / 0