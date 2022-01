The size of the global hospice market is forecasted to be growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2026. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many health systems were experiencing increased demand for healthcare services owing to the shortage of doctors and nurses to provide immediate and post-recovery care. This has increased the demand for hospice services across the globe. Patients with co-morbidities and complications were at high risk of developing morbidity and mortality from COVID-19. According to the WHO, it is estimated that around 21 million people each year across the globe require hospice services.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO