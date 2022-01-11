ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

U.S. farmer watching Brazil harvest closely

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil’s equivalent of the USDA has lowered outlooks for this year’s corn and soybean crops due to hot, dry weather in southern growing areas, which could open up export opportunities for U.S. producers. Central Nebraska farmer Clay Govier tells Brownfield he’s watching South America closely as harvest...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

CHS expects fertilizer prices to come down in 2022

CHS expects fertilizer prices to come down in 2022. The nation’s largest farmer-owned cooperative says record high fertilizer prices aren’t likely to stay at these levels for all of 2022. Kevin Doyle is the sales manager with CHS. “Depends on commodity a little bit but we do think...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

USSEC: Soybeans help impoverished countries develop diets, technology

USSEC: Soybeans help impoverished countries develop diets, technology. A board member with the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) says low-income countries are using American soybeans to improve humanitarian needs. Lance Rezac tells Brownfield USSEC partners with the World Institute for Soy and Human Health (WISHH) to promote US soy...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans down on rain potential in South America

Soybeans were lower on fund and technical selling, capping a bearish week. Most forecasts had at least some rain in dry parts of South America over the coming week, but at least some damage has been done. Several government and private bodies have recently issued lower production projections for both Argentina and Brazil due to hot, dry weather. Portions of central and northern Brazil are expected to see a drier pattern, which would help with the harvest pace. Exports continue to be slower than expected, limiting any significant upside. Brazil’s faster than average planting pace led to Chinese buyers locking in purchases late last year and early this year. While some of those could be canceled, Brazil is still on pace for a large, if not record, crop, just not as large as some were expecting earlier in the season. Soybean meal and oil were mostly lower on spread trade, fund selling and position squaring ahead of January contracts’ expiration. Spain bought 100,000 tons of 2022/23 U.S. soybean meal Friday morning.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle producers can expect to breakeven in 2022 as feed costs remain the problem

Cattle producers can expect to breakeven in 2022 as feed costs remain the problem. Rising feed costs are one of the challenges cattle producers will face in 2022. Purdue University livestock economist Michael Langemeier says “Feeder to fed ratio is expected to be below the average compared to the last 10 years,” he says. “That’s a good sign but if you combine slightly below average with a high feed cost, you’re pretty much still looking at a breakeven scenario.”
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nigeria partially opens market for U.S. pork

The U.S. can now export sausage and similar products to Nigeria after the nation agreed to partially open its market to US pork products. The announcement came earlier this week (came last week) following negotiations between the US Department of Agriculture and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. National Pork Producers...
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

Corn Yields: Comparing Brazil, Argentina, and the U.S.

By Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist; and Joana Colussi and Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois Ag Economists. Safrinha corn is Brazil’s 2nd corn crop, planted right after the soybean harvest, typically in January and February, mainly in the Midwest and Center-South of Brazil. Initially smaller than the 1st crop, it was named the safrinha, “little harvest” in Portuguese. However, it is now the largest crop, accounting for 70% of Brazilian corn.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ammonia tariff could hurt farmers, food prices

January 13, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Fertilizer, News. A corn industry leader says the recent tariff petition by top U.S. ammonia producer CF Industries could spell bad news for the food chain and U.S. farmers. Missouri Corn Growers Association President Jay Schutte tells Brownfield four fertilizer companies control...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybean, wheat export sales up on week

The USDA says export sales for several commodities improved during the week ending January 6th. Corn, soybean, soybean meal, and wheat sales all showed solid week to week increases, but were still slower than average, as relatively high prices and hefty competition from other exporters limited demand. Soybean oil notched a marketing year low for the second consecutive week. Beef sales failed to break 10,000 tons, while pork was just short of 20,000 tons. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out February 9th.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#South America#Soybean#Central Nebraska#Conab
voiceofmuscatine.com

Grassley looking for possible paths for compromise cattle market bill

Grassley looking for possible paths for compromise cattle market bill. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa says lawmakers continue to flesh out the best path for the bipartisan compromise bill addressing competition in the cattle markets. He says tying it to the Livestock Mandatory Reporting bill is the best route....
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, wheat drop, corn mostly lower

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling. Most forecasts do have a chance of rain in dry parts of South America this weekend, and while some damage has been done, a less stressful weather pattern would generally be welcome. Still, that’s a big question mark, with several government and private entities recently lower projections for Argentina and Brazil, where it’s roughly the equivalent of mid-July for crops. The Rosario Grain Exchange has Argentina’s soybean crop at 40 million tons, compared to the prior projection of 45 million. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 31% of Argentina’s bean crop is called good to excellent, compared to 48% last week. The International Grains Council sees global production at 368 million tons, compared to the November estimate of 280 million, also lowering trade, consumption, and carryover. The U.S. export sales pace remains well behind last marketing year. Last week’s old crop sales were short of 750,000 tons, with just under half purchased by China. New crop sales of 183,000 tons were to unknown destinations and China. China says it wants to produce 40% more soybeans domestically by 2025, around 23 million tons, in order to become more self-sufficient. Soybean meal and oil were lower on those forecasts for South America and the generally bearish tone in grains and oilseeds. There are still no deliveries against January bean meal, which expires Friday, reflecting the solid demand. Malaysian palm oil futures were up sharply ahead of the U.S. session on concerns about global vegetable oil production.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Lack of local ag lenders challenging urban farmers

Lack of local ag lenders challenging urban farmers. One of the biggest challenges for urban producers is not being able to secure financial support like loans from banks. Tyrean Lewis with Heru Urban Farming in St. Louis tells Brownfield very few urban farms are funded through lenders because local banks do not have ag loan officers.
AGRICULTURE
wibqam.com

Brazil farmers struggle as drought batters southern soy crop

SOLEDADE, Brazil (Reuters) – Soybean farmers in southern Brazil are reeling from a prolonged drought that some expect to wipe out up to 90% of their harvest in some fields unless the outlook for scarce rain changes soon. In soy-growing regions of Rio Grande do Sul, the first Brazilian...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
voiceofmuscatine.com

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. An American Farm Bureau official suggests a “perfect storm” is to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. Sam Kieffer, vice president of public affairs for AFBF, tells Brownfield trade is one of the issues. “The fact that China has decided...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports

Soybeans up, wheat down, corn mixed after USDA reports. Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. The USDA says the 2021 crop was record large at more than 4.4 billion bushels, with domestic ending stocks up on the month. The lone change to the domestic balance sheet was that increase in production, with no adjustments to exports or crush demand, but with a big jump in the average estimated farm price. World ending stocks were down, with reduced expectations for South America. The USDA now has Argentina at 46.5 million tons and Brazil at 139 million, also lowering exports for Argentina while leaving Brazil unchanged. The USDA also left soybean imports and crush demand by China steady with December, but those estimates could come down on February 9th. China bought 132,000 tons of 2022/23 U.S. soybeans, possibly tied to those declining production projections for Argentina and Brazil. Unknown destinations also bought new crop U.S. soybeans last week. The USDA’s weekly export sales numbers are out Thursday morning. Soybean meal and oil futures were higher. Soybean oil for biodiesel use was steady and exports were up, while soybean meal exports were down from December.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

’21 production not a surprise, but analyst says market response was

’21 production not a surprise, but analyst says market response was. January 12, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Minnesota, News. A farm management analyst is not surprised USDA raised its final corn and soybean production estimates for 2021. Kent Thiesse with MinnStar Bank in south-central Minnesota tells Brownfield...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Fish and chicken are increasing soy demand worldwide

Fish and chicken are increasing soy demand worldwide. The fish and poultry markets are helping drive worldwide soybean demand helping increase farmers profitability. Kansas farmer and United States Soybean Export Council Board Member Lance Rezac (REE-zack) says demand for soybeans is directly linked to income. “People get more money, the first thing they want to do is get more protein or a lot of times it’s an animal protein.”
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans supported in short-term, maybe not long-term

Soybeans supported in short-term, maybe not long-term. January 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: News. An ag economist says a weakening South American soybean crop is driving the market following USDA’s recent supply and demand report. The University of Missouri’s Ben Brown…. “I would expect that this...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mandated cash trade isn’t the answer to cattle market woes

Mandated cash trade isn’t the answer to cattle market woes. The president of the Illinois Beef Association says government-mandated negotiated cash trade isn’t the way to increase the market price for cattle. Dr. Paul Walker says the current fed cattle marketing system is broken and the beef industry...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures mostly higher watching cash business develop

Cattle futures mostly higher watching cash business develop. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle were mixed, mostly higher watching direct business develop. February live cattle closed $1.42 higher at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.62 higher at $141.20. March feeder cattle closed $1 higher at $166.35 and April feeder cattle closed $.67 higher at $170.12.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy