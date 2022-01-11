ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

New Elite: Mike Iaconelli

By Mark Hicks
bassmaster.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery bass fishing nut knows who Michael Iaconelli is. Besides his primal screams after catching a bass he is known for being one of the best tournament anglers to ever wield a fishing rod. How did this kid from Philly become one of bass fishing’s superstars?. Whether by...

www.bassmaster.com

Comments / 0

Related
bassmaster.com

Fantasy Fishing: They all count the same

The biggest fallacy about professional bass fishing is that it’s OK to be a slow starter, or to say that you struggle in Florida, or to depend on a late-season charge to make the Bassmaster Classic. Yes, some anglers start slow and still have strong finishes. Brandon Palaniuk crapped the bed in the season opener in 2017 and still went on to win the Bassmaster Angler of the Year title, but that’s a far-from-the-rule exception. The better plan, of course, is to start strong and stay strong.
FLORIDA STATE
bassmaster.com

Classic: Hartwell's herring factor

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. You hear that one a lot in talks of wedding plans, but while the tradition helps guide a bride’s big day, the phrase also bears a surprisingly apropos connection to Lake Hartwell’s forage base. How could it play out at...
ANIMALS
bassmaster.com

The top 5 threats to the future of bass fishing

Most Bassmaster.com readers want to know how to catch more fish or what the latest trends are in gear and gadgets. But like the snowball rolling down the hill, there are issues coming at us that are building to huge proportions, and they threaten the future of bass fishing. You...
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Rapala DT-8 Crankbait

What could be better than the balsa-carved Rapala DT-6? A similar version that reaches two more feet. Let Bassmaster Elite Series pro Gerald Swindle describe what sets it apart. “I love a DT-6, but sometimes if I’m trying to hit a particular target, I need to throw way past it, reel the bait pretty fast to get it there and then finesse it across it.” The DT-8 allows him to make long casts, get the bait to the bottom and slow it down. To precisely imitate regional baitfish forage species throughout the nation, the DT-8 is available in 39 patterns. It weighs 3/8 ounce; is armed with No. 5 VMC black-nickel, round-bend hooks; and features an internal baritone rattle. Like other DT models, it’s hand-tuned and tank-tested to run perfect, right out of the box.
GERALD SWINDLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Business Wire

Troy Aikman Takes on Big Beer With Announcement of New Brand: EIGHT, an Elite Light Lager Brewed With Organic Grains

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning in February, Texas consumers will enjoy an elite new player in the beer category: EIGHT, which features organic grains, antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops, no adjuncts or cheap fillers, and no sugars. As the newest offering in the light lager segment, EIGHT offers exceptional taste and refreshment at just 90 calories and 2.6g carbohydrates.
DRINKS
bassmaster.com

Strike King and Lew's announce additions to pro staff

Rather Outdoors is pleased to welcome new members to the Pro Teams of Strike King Lure Company and Lew’s. These anglers join the ranks of one of the most accomplished rosters in professional competitive fishing. Strike King and Lew’s are pleased to welcome several newcomers to the professional ranks,...
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

2021 recap: St. Johns and Tennessee River

It's just one month from the 2022 Bassmaster season kickoff. To get ready for the new year of Bassmaster action on the Bassmaster Elite Series, take a look back at the storylines that captivated the fishing world during the 2021 season.
TENNESSEE STATE
outdoorchannelplus.com

ALPS OutdoorZ Elite Wilderness Pack System: New for 2022

Featuring a new frame and pack system, the Elite Wilderness Pack System offers extreme wilderness hunters a lightweight and reliable way to haul meat and gear through adverse terrain and weather conditions. ALPS OutdoorZ, the premier manufacturer of rugged hunting packs and gear for big-game hunters, announces a new frame...

Comments / 0

Community Policy