New Elite: Mike Iaconelli

What could be better than the balsa-carved Rapala DT-6? A similar version that reaches two more feet. Let Bassmaster Elite Series pro Gerald Swindle describe what sets it apart. “I love a DT-6, but sometimes if I’m trying to hit a particular target, I need to throw way past it, reel the bait pretty fast to get it there and then finesse it across it.” The DT-8 allows him to make long casts, get the bait to the bottom and slow it down. To precisely imitate regional baitfish forage species throughout the nation, the DT-8 is available in 39 patterns. It weighs 3/8 ounce; is armed with No. 5 VMC black-nickel, round-bend hooks; and features an internal baritone rattle. Like other DT models, it’s hand-tuned and tank-tested to run perfect, right out of the box.

GERALD SWINDLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO