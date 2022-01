The Great Resignation, as it’s being called, is having a profound impact on companies in the US and across the globe. Employees are leaving in droves, challenging HR and IT teams to manage a smooth offboarding and an uptick in onboarding of replacement hires. When the pandemic hit hard, and companies had to pivot to a remote work set up, IT and HR teams had to work together closely to ensure a smooth and friction free experience for employees. Hard on the heels of the pandemic and we are facing another seismic shift, creating another moment for IT and HR to partner up.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO