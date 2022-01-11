ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Justice Department forming unit to counter domestic terrorism

By Sarah N. Lynch
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ly7gm_0dibtqwi00
The crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is creating a new unit to counter domestic terrorism following the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, a senior official said on Tuesday, as it faces a growing threat from white supremacists and anti-government activists.

The move reflects a growing realization by U.S. national security officials that domestic extremists represent a threat on par with that posed by foreign militant groups such as Islamic State.

"We face an elevated threat from domestic violent extremists - that is, individuals in the United States who seek to commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of domestic social or political goals," Matthew Olsen, the assistant attorney general of the department's National Security Division, told a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies," Olsen added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers last May that domestic violent extremist groups, particularly white supremacists, pose a growing threat to the United States.

Olsen said the new unit will be part of the National Security Division and will work to "ensure that these cases are properly handled and effectively coordinated" across the department and around the country.

The Justice Department has brought criminal charges against more than 725 people stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in which then-President Donald Trump's supporters sought to stop Congress from certifying his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Some of the defendants are members or associated with far-right groups including the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.

A top FBI official told Congress in November that the bureau was conducting around 2,700 investigations related to domestic violent extremism.

Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI's National Security Branch, told lawmakers on Tuesday the bureau is particularly concerned about violent extremists motivated by racial hatred and those who are anti-government.

"Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists advocating for the superiority of the white race and anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists ... present the most lethal threat," she testified.

She added that extremists motivated by racial and ethnic hatred are "most likely to conduct mass casualty attacks against civilians" while militias are more prone to target law enforcement or government employees.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone, Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 382

liam james
5d ago

What this is really saying is we are targeting the American people for speaking the truth or even questioning the Biden administration. Take this right here as a red flag. They will not stop pushing this till we ended up like nazi Germany or we push back. Watch with your eyes and not your ears. Watch their actions and not what they say.

Reply(28)
76
Richard dale Johnson jr
5d ago

first one up,the actual real insurrectionists, anarchists domestic terrorists blm,antifa....but you know,thier the Dems buddies so it'll be a no.

Reply(2)
35
CaliCritic
5d ago

by the use of domestic terrorism, the radical left is attempting to condemn HALF OF ALL AMERICANS FOR THEIR BELIEFS.....I DON'T KNOW ABOUT YOU BUT THE ONE DAY RIOTS DOES NOT CONSTITUTE DOMESTIC TERRORISM AND FURTHERMORE, THE WHITE SUPREMIST AND DOMESTIC TERRORISTS THEY REFER TO HAS NOT AND IS NOT AN ISSUE, AS I HAVEN'T HEARD OF ANY OTHER ISSUES AS OF LATE WHERE CONSERVATIVES HAVE ACTED IN A TERRORIST MANNER! THIS IS WHAT WE END UP WITH FROM BIDENS UNITING OF THE COUNTRY!!! WOW, THE LIES OUT OF THE CORRUPT BIDEN KEEP ON COMING, BUT SOON ENOUGH AMERICANS WILL RISE UP "PEACEFULLY" AND MAKE OUR VOICES HEARD! AMERICA FIRST WITH TRUMP, OR BIDENS BIG LIES.....OUR CHOICE COME THE 2022 ELECTIONS!!!

Reply(9)
32
Related
The Week

The dangerous incentive in a new domestic terror unit

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) this week announced it would create a new internal unit to focus on domestic terrorism. Citing ethnically and politically motivated killings in El Paso, Pittsburgh, Charleston, and two attacks against Congress — Jan. 6 last year and the shooting at a Republican practice session for the annual congressional baseball game in 2017 — Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that countering violent domestic extremists is among DOJ's "highest priorities." The new unit will work closely with the Civil Rights Division, Olsen added, likely to allay civil libertarian fears of government overreach.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Analysis-U.S. Built 'Textbook' Case of Sedition Charges for Capitol Attack -Legal Experts

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors appear to have proceeded carefully in bringing sedition charges against 11 people linked to a far-right militia who took part in the deadly 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and are likely to obtain convictions, legal experts said. An indictment https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1462481/download was released on Thursday against...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Former FBI official says new DOJ unit on domestic terrorism is 'fraught with First Amendment concerns'

Former Assistant Director of the FBI Chris Swecker is concerned about the intentions of the Justice Department's new unit dedicated to investigating domestic terrorism. "I don't think it's necessarily called for given that they already have a national security division, as does the FBI, and another section that covers counterterrorism," Swecker told FOX News Radio’s Jessica Rosenthal on "The Fox News Rundown Podcast" Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden’s DOJ launching new ‘domestic terrorism’ division

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it is creating a new “domestic terrorism” division. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen revealed the new division during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee focused on the nation’s domestic terrorism threat in the year after the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Justice Department#Domestic Terrorism#Fbi#Islamic#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Terrorism
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy