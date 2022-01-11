Maya Angelou becomes 1st Black woman to appear on US quarter

Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter after new coins went into circulation. In an official statement on Monday (10 January), the US Mint said it began shipping quarters featuring the image of late poet and activist Angelou as the first coins in its American Women Quarters (AWQ) programme.The quarter design depicts Angelou stretching her arms out, with a bird in flight behind her and a rising sun, inspired by her poetry and “symbolic of the way she lived”. Angelou, a prominent American author, poet and activist, rose to prominence with the publication...

