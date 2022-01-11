ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Angelou becomes 1st Black woman to appear on US quarter

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Mint has started shipping quarters...

www.today.com

HelloBeautiful

Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands

Today the world honors Martin Luther King Jr., the man who inspired us all to fight for change. Now more than ever, his mission to bring unity to Black people while fighting for basic human and civil rights ring loud and clear. If you’ve ever doubted White privilege, then watching White supremacist storm the Capitol […]
The Independent

Voices: On MLK Day, Canadian immigrants like me have a special responsibility

On September 9, 2020, the New York Times published a flashy pictographic article titled “Faces of Power: 80% Are White, Even as US Becomes More Diverse.” Published amidst the feverish rash of mainstream introspection that swept the country following the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests, the article identifies the “922 most powerful people in America,” categorized by industry and profession. One presumes these powerbrokers to all be American born and raised. But an unlikely minority sits among them: Canadians. Looking at just the “People who Head Universities Ranked in the Top 25” category,...
The Independent

Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US quarter as new coins go into circulation

Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter after new coins went into circulation. In an official statement on Monday (10 January), the US Mint said it began shipping quarters featuring the image of late poet and activist Angelou as the first coins in its American Women Quarters (AWQ) programme.The quarter design depicts Angelou stretching her arms out, with a bird in flight behind her and a rising sun, inspired by her poetry and “symbolic of the way she lived”. Angelou, a prominent American author, poet and activist, rose to prominence with the publication...
hypebeast.com

Maya Angelou Becomes the First Black Woman on a Quarter

As part of the U.S. Mint’s “American Women Quarters Program.”. There is a new quarter featuring the seminal poet and activist Maya Angelou. The coins are part of the U.S. Mint‘s “American Women Quarters Program” which started shipping out to banks yesterday, showcasing a number of influential American women.
