Olivia Munn posts pic of John Mulaney and son Malcolm: ‘The smooshiest smoosh’
By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
6 days ago
Olivia Munn simply can't get enough of her baby boy Malcolm. The actor just posted a photo of her newborn son with her partner John Mulaney and captured just how sweet the snapshot is with the most adorable caption. "The smooshiest smoosh 💋," the new mom wrote. In...
Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only A-lister to come under fire for seemingly not being completely honest about the cosmetic procedures she may have had done to achieve her flawless age-defying complexion. And Olivia Munn is the latest famous face to be questioned over some of the comments she has made about cosmetic surgery, or more accurately, *not* having cosmetic surgery – especially because the before and after pictures seem to speak for themselves!
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are allegedly reconsidering their decision to go their separate ways. In its Jan. 10 issue, Star claimed that Munn and Mulaney previously decided that it’s best for them to go their separate ways.
John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler are officially divorced. The stand up comic signed the papers that finalized his divorce on Thursday, January 6, in New York City, according to a legal filing reported by TMZ. Article continues below advertisement. The former couple were first married in 2014, and announced...
Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): Actor Olivia Munn rang into 2022 as a new mom and shared a happy picture with newborn baby Malcolm Hiep Mulaney. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old actor shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself cuddling beside her baby boy. In the photograph, Malcolm, whose...
John Mulaney’s estranged wife Anna Marie Tendler took stock of the difficult year she’s had in a lengthy Instagram post, reflecting on the “unfathomable” loss we’ve all experienced while hoping for a healing year ahead. “Over the past two years it seems that change has...
Things we know for sure: Oliva Munn and John Mulaney just welcomed the world’s cutest baby boy and appear to still be dating (despite rumors to the contrary!). Things we don’t know for sure: what the actual timeline of their relationship is. Yeah, John definitely did his best to lay out an, um, extremely specific timeline during his chat with Seth Meyers (we’ll get to that in a moment), but even so, there’s been a lot of speculation about when he and Olivia actually met and how they started dating. The good news is the internet has receipts, and we’ve put together every piece of info avail for you to analyze as you see fit! Starting with 2015, a happier time when pandemics occurred only in apocalyptic thrillers. 🙃
Keeping your baby warm and stylish is easy to do with the right accessories. Just look to new mom Olivia Munn for inspiration. The Newsroom actress dressed her infant son Malcolm in cute Bernie Sanders-style mittens for a recent outing that were personally made for him by his grandmother. The...
Anna Marie Tendler took a moment to reflect on this year's "change and loss". John Mulaney's estranged ex penned a lengthy message on her Instagram that seemed to allude to her divorce, the pandemic, and other hardships she has suffered in the last few years in a poetic final goodbye to 2021.
Olivia Munn has shared the first picture of her partner John Mulaney and their baby son, just days after it was confirmed that his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler has been finalised. Taking to Instagram, Olivia posted a snap showing the SNL star giving their first son a kiss on...
John Mulaney's ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler has revealed that she now plans to freeze her eggs after finalizing her divorce from the comedian last year. Mulaney, 39, who was the one who instigated the split, and has since moved on and welcomed a baby with actress Olivia Munn - something Anna, 36, has described as being 'surreal' to witness.
Anna Marie Tendler has finally opened up about her split with ex husband John Mulaney and how quickly he moved on. In a Tuesday, January 11, interview with Harper's Bazaar, the artist, 36, confirmed that she and the comedian, 39, — who welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Olivia Munn in November — had finalized their divorce and revealed how insane the demise of their marriage has been.
John Mulaney has finalized his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Court records reveal that the comedian legally dissolved his seven-year marriage to Tendler on Thursday, five months after he filed for divorce. The pair married in July 2014 and first split in October 2020. Within a week of the announcement of the split, news came out that Mulaney was dating Olivia Munn, with whom he had a son in November. The same day that Mulaney and Munn are believed to have welcomed their baby, Tendler posted a photo of herself on Instagram smoking with the caption “Holiday Season.” In a statement released around the time of the divorce filing the artist wrote, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”
New year, same controversy. When John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler’s divorce became public in May 2021, fans of the comedian were shocked — particularly when it was rumored that Mulaney was expecting a baby with Olivia Munn. (And yep, those rumors were true.) At the time, Tendler pointed the blame for the breakup squarely in the direction of her ex, making a statement through her rep that she was “heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage.” It seems like that hurt is (understandably) still impacting Tendler as she enters the new year. On Dec. 31, 2021, Tender posted an Instagram about “loss,” and it seemed to be a jab at Mulaney (who posted a picture of his and Munn’s new baby exactly one week earlier).
Anna Marie Tendler says her divorce from John Mulaney has been "totally shocking" and "surreal". The 36-year-old artist - who married the comedian in 2014 - had admitted she was "heartbroken" when he filed for divorce last July after they officially announced their split three months earlier, and he then moved on with actress Olivia Munn, while the couple then welcomed a son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, into the world in November 2021.
NICOLAS CAGE AND RIKO SHIBATA ARE EXPECTING: Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are expecting their first baby together. A rep for the couple told People Thursday (Jan. 6th), “The parents-to-be are elated.” Cage is already father to 16-year-old Ka-El Coppola and 31-year-old Weston Coppola. He and Shibata were married last February in Las Vegas.
Anna Marie Tendler is moving on from what she describes as a "really bad year." The 36-year-old artist and ex-wife of comedian John Mulaney confirmed her split from the stand-up comic in May 2021. Shortly after, Mulaney went public with his relationship with actress Olivia Munn, and later announced they were expecting a child together.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are allegedly struggling as first-time parents to their 1-month-old son. According to OK! magazine, Olivia Munn and Mulaney knew that taking care of a newborn wouldn’t be easy.
Olivia Munn is sharing the sweet gift her mom made to keep her son warm this winter. Munn, 41, posted a new photo to her Instagram Story Thursday of her baby, Malcolm Hiệp, whom she welcomed with boyfriend John Mulaney in November. In the snap, baby Malcolm is held in a baby carrier while wearing a gray hat and a pair of familiar-looking knit mittens.
Comments / 0