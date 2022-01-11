ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Mike Young, who worked closely with Bob Saget for more than a decade, joins TODAY...

www.today.com

Comments / 22

guest moe
4d ago

Reply

Reply
16
david
5d ago

Reply(16)

Reply(16)
21
Gail barnes
4d ago

Reply

Reply
12
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65. Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
E! News

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. Less than a week before his death, Bob Saget opened up about previously testing positive for COVID-19. It's unclear when he had the disease, though it seems he was not battling it at the time of his death because he performed a comedy show in Florida the day prior. No cause of death has been given for the comedian, who passed away at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. Authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.
ORLANDO, FL
CinemaBlend

After Bob Saget's Death, Mayim Bialik Reveals Adorable Way Full House Is Honored On Call Me Kat's Set

Celebrity deaths tend to always inspire mass outpourings of affection and adoration, and the untimely recent passing of TV star and comedian Bob Saget is certainly no exception, with friends and fans everywhere grieving the loss of a genuinely sweet and caring (not to mention darkly hilarious) guy. From his cameo in Half-Baked to his years hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos to his raunchy stand-up sets, Saget always delivered as a performer, but it’s inarguably Full House that his fanbase will remember him for the most. And that base definitely includes fellow sitcom veteran Mayim Bialik and the Call Me Kat crew.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bob Saget’s closest friends and family hold private funeral

About a hundred of Bob Saget’s loved ones came together on Friday for a private funeral service. “Full House” co-stars including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen paid their respects to the late comedian, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room last weekend hours after a performance. Saget’s cause of death is still unknown.Jan. 15, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Beautiful Way Bob Saget Spent His Final Day

Bob Saget died suddenly on Sunday. The 65-year-old was found dead in a Florida hotel room. The cause of death is still being determined but detectives found no signs of drug use or foul play in the hotel room. Bob had a long and successful career and spent his final days doing the thing he seemed to love most: standup comedy and making people laugh.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Medical Examiner Update On Bob Saget’s Death

There were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order, a police report said. Comedian and pop culture icon Bob Saget was found dead on his bed in a Orlando hotel Sunday. According to a Sheriff’s report, there were no signs of trauma or foul play....
ORLANDO, FL
Mashed

The Truth About Bob Saget's Wife, Food Journalist Kelly Rizzo

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County (Florida) Sheriff's Department tweeted on January 9, 2022. "The man was identified as Robert Saget [and] pronounced deceased on scene." Sixty-five-year-old stand-up comedian, actor, and host, Bob Saget, whose cause of death has not been specified as of this writing, leaves behind legions of fans of both his dad humor (e.g., Danny Tanner on "Full House" and the narrator on "How I Met Your Mother") and his more adult comedy stylings, not to mention his ironic delivery of slapstick sight gags on seasons upon seasons of "America's Funniest Home Videos." But he also leaves behind all of his friends, family, and colleagues, and from what's coming out of social media, there were a great many. That, of course, includes his wife, Kelly Rizzo.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Steve Harvey Shares the Last Email He Received From Bob Saget

Steve Harvey is sharing fond memories of Bob Saget. During an appearance on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 64-year-old comedian reminisced about the man he knew when the cameras were off. "It's crazy because the dude that you see on TV, that’s not who that was,” he said about the...
CELEBRITIES

