Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County (Florida) Sheriff's Department tweeted on January 9, 2022. "The man was identified as Robert Saget [and] pronounced deceased on scene." Sixty-five-year-old stand-up comedian, actor, and host, Bob Saget, whose cause of death has not been specified as of this writing, leaves behind legions of fans of both his dad humor (e.g., Danny Tanner on "Full House" and the narrator on "How I Met Your Mother") and his more adult comedy stylings, not to mention his ironic delivery of slapstick sight gags on seasons upon seasons of "America's Funniest Home Videos." But he also leaves behind all of his friends, family, and colleagues, and from what's coming out of social media, there were a great many. That, of course, includes his wife, Kelly Rizzo.

