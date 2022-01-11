ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean sweep: How to pare down and organize your closet

Cover picture for the articleEditor-in-chief of Real Simple Liz Vaccariello joins the...

PennLive.com

It’s National Clean Off Your Desk Day: Get your office organized and clean with these products

Take this as a sign that you need to clean your workspace this week. National Clean Off Your Desk Day is Monday, Jan. 10. And good news, there are products to make clearing the dust and loose papers from your desk easier and cuter. With many office workers still working from home during the COVID pandemic, it’s even more important to stay organized and make the best out of our work area. Prepare for the year ahead with an array of items from miniature vacuums to spray cleaners.
LIFESTYLE
Salon

How to organize your pantry — and keep it shipshape

As a result of my job (home writer) and my personality (perfectionist) I've done a lot of research about how to best organize every little space in my home. I've long heard the praises sung of clear containers, listened to people preach the merits of a label maker, and seen pantry organizer upon pantry organizer topple off the shelves at TJ Maxx. Suffice it to say, I feel like I've heard and seen it all — from legitimate overhauls to unrealistic hacks. It wasn't until this year, though, that I really decided to tackle the lid-flying, carton-crashing warzone that is my pantry.
HOME & GARDEN
calleochonews.com

3 Great Closet Organizing Tips to Help You Access Everything

Use these closet organizing tips and follow the best fashion advice in Miami. Do you hate the way your closet always seems to be bursting at the seams and flowing over all the time? The fashion police in Miami is here to help you sort out of your life—and your closet.
MIAMI, FL
#Clean Sweep
Domaine

How to Organize Your Desk for the Most Productive Workday

Desk a little untidy? We've all been there. You've had a long week of working, your desk is messy, and you just can't seem to focus. Who can blame you? When you barely have room to set down your computer or keyboard on your desk, it complicates things. As we...
INTERIOR DESIGN
themanual.com

How to Clean Your Electric Razor in 6 Easy Steps

You may have the best intentions of keeping your electric razor as clean as possible, but if you’re running behind in the morning, there’s a good chance you’re just giving it a quick rinse after you shave rather than properly cleaning your razor. Cleaning your electric razor not only ensures the razor blades last as long as they should without becoming dull prematurely, but it’s also a critical aspect of proper hygiene to prevent skin infections.
ELECTRONICS
Bon Appétit

Your Water Bottle Is Filthy. Here’s How to Clean It.

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My water bottle is easily my favorite accessory. It’s a one-quart Nalgene I got during college orientation, now covered in stickers for bands, board games, political rallies, and coffee shops collected over the years. We go everywhere together. I bring it to work, keep it on my bedside table while I sleep, take it on long bike rides, embarrassingly knock it over during yoga class—it’s like a security blanket for my dehydrated little body.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

The 5 Best Hair-Growth Serums for Men, and How to Use Them

My partner and I have two very different approaches to combating hair loss. I’m all-in on the pills, potions and procedures: that’s finasteride, minoxidil and even a hair transplant—and I’m more than content with the full, natural-looking results. He, on the other hand, prefers the “less clinical” route and relies heavily on hair growth and haif fortifying serums as well as a healthy lifestyle and an anti-hair loss shower and styling regimen. It’s those hair serums we’ll address today, which work a lot like facial serums in that they deliver nourishing ingredients to the scalp and follicle to promote stronger,...
HAIR CARE
TechRadar

How to clean your running shoes – without ruining them

Buying a pair of running shoes is just like buying any type of shoe. You can’t wait to wear them, but you also know, as soon as you walk out that door, the likelihood of them ever looking that clean again are slim to none. While it’s going to...
LIFESTYLE
fox5ny.com

2022 Style Trends: How to use what's already in your closet

NEW YORK - The style trends for 2022 are easy to follow and incorporate key pieces you may already own. Style expert George Brescia shares his favorites. This can be worn with a tank top and a light-colored jean. Trend 2: A Little Sparkle. A sweater with sparkle is paired...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

How to declutter your closet: 4 easy steps to get organized

Overflowing closets can cost you a lot of time when you're in a hurry and just can't find that certain jacket or belt. Stop the madness and start cleaning. It only takes one afternoon to go from a stuffed closet to an organized one. I know, parting with that shredded...
