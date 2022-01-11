Clean sweep: How to pare down and organize your closet

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My water bottle is easily my favorite accessory. It’s a one-quart Nalgene I got during college orientation, now covered in stickers for bands, board games, political rallies, and coffee shops collected over the years. We go everywhere together. I bring it to work, keep it on my bedside table while I sleep, take it on long bike rides, embarrassingly knock it over during yoga class—it’s like a security blanket for my dehydrated little body.
