New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn incident report is revealing new information surrounding the death of actor and...

www.today.com

The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
Deadline

Bob Saget’s Car Picked Up At LAX By John Mayer, Jeff Ross In Video Tribute To Their Fallen Friend

John Mayer and Jeff Ross remembered the late Bob Saget as they performed one final task for their friend – retrieving his car at Los Angeles International airport. The two posted an Instagram video Wednesday of their short road trip, which came three days after Saget’s unexpected death in Orlando at the Ritz-Carlton. He was 65. Saget was remembered as the pickup team tooled down the 405 Freeway on the way to the airport. “You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He...
CinemaBlend

Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Statement In Tribute To Bob Saget After His Death

The television and comedy worlds, as well as Hollywood as a whole, lost a true legend this past weekend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedies Full House and Fuller House, died at the age of 65. Since news of his passing was confirmed, countless tributes have poured in from celebrities and fans. The star seemed to have had a particularly profound impact on those who were privileged to work with him over the years. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. With this, the reclusive former child stars and current fashion moguls marked Saget’s passing with a rare public statement.
Outsider.com

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence After His Death

On Monday (January 10th), Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo broke her silence about the Full House star’s sudden passing in a new statement. In her statement to People, Rizzo reveals that Bob Saget was her absolute everything. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” the Full House star’s wife shared. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers.”
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CinemaBlend

Steve Harvey Says Bob Saget Emailed Him Two Days Before He Died And Talks How ‘Hard’ It Was To Get Through It

The late Bob Saget made a lot of good friends over the course of his career, as evidenced by the various tributes that have poured in the days since his passing. Just about all of his Full House co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure and even Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have responded and paid loving tribute to their friend and colleague. However, Saget has also received massive love from notable names within the comedy world, including Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson. Fellow comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey also knew Saget and revealed that he received an email from him just two days before his death. Now, he’s opening up about how “hard” it was to get through the message.
ETOnline.com

Bob Saget's Family Speaks Out About His Sudden Death

Bob Saget's family is devastated at his shocking death. Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. He was 65 years old. In a statement to ET, Saget's family also confirmed the beloved Full House star's death.
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School, where his English teacher recognized his creative...
Footwear News

Jodie Sweetin Honors ‘Full House’ Dad Bob Saget After His Death at 65

“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles for the first time since the death of her TV dad, comedian Bob Saget. The actor died Sunday in Orlando, Fla., at 65 years old. Saget was best known for playing the dad in the ’80s and ’90s family series “Full House”. Saget also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Sweetin, who was seen in a black printed hoodie paired with purple joggers and a pair of chestnut Ugg Mini Blakeley fur-trimmed boots, honored Saget in post on Instagram. “Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being...
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin Recalls Favorite Memories With ‘Wonderful’ Bob Saget In Beautiful Tribute

For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye. The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
