Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Rear-Ends Squad Car; Admits Smoking Pot

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who said he was on his way to court Monday afternoon ended up in jail after getting into a scuffle with officers. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt....

Rochester Man Sentenced To Prison For Torching Minneapolis Pawnshop

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for the arson of a Minneapolis pawnshop that resulted in the death of a man. On Friday, 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Lee broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis in May of 2020, and video footage showed Lee pouring a fire accelerant around the pawnshop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The fire destroyed the building.
Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
Three Hurt In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Eyota

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Elliot Wilkens of Byron was southbound on the highway when he collided with a small SUV. That vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Nhia Her of Rochester. A passenger in his vehicle was identified as 58-year-old X Kelly Her of Rochester. She and the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Prison Sentence For Rochester Teen Who Shot His Father

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester teenager who shot his father during an argument over rent money is on his way to prison. Sentenced Monday was 19-year-old Colby Cleveland. He was given a 36-month sentence for his 2nd-degree assault conviction. The sentence was part of a plea agreement...
New Date Scheduled For Rochester Man’s Second Murder Trial

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A date has been scheduled for the second murder trial of a Rochester man. An Olmsted County jury in December deliberated the case against 33-year-old Muhidin Abukar for 18 hours before declaring “an unresolvable impasse.”. A few weeks later, Olmsted County Attorney Mark...
One Woman Killed, Another Injured In Wabasha County Traffic Crash

Kellogg, MN (KROC AM News) - A Wisconsin woman was killed and a Lake City woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic crash near Kellogg on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the deadly crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of Highways 42 and 61, just south of Kellogg. There is a stop sign for traffic on Highway 42.
Byron Man Injured After Crashing Near Lake City

Lake City, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt after crashing a pickup truck near Lake City. According to the State Patrol report, 37-year-old Tyler Johnson was driving south on Highway 63 around 11:45 pm Friday when his truck “left the roadway and rolled.”. The wreck...
Bus Driver Shortage Causing Delays and Concern for Rochester Families

Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, we've noticed news stories recently where school districts are going to distance learning or needing to have parents transport kids to school due to a shortage of bus drivers. Well, according to an e-mail that was just sent out to families in the Rochester, Minnesota area, it seems as if a shortage is looming in our community as well.
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

