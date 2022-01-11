Why The Human Shoulder Is A Design Disaster

Perhaps one of my favorite moments in the design-documentary “Objectified” is when Alice Rawsthorn draws the analogy between analog and digital products. She brings up the example of a chair versus an iPhone, stating that if a Martian were to land on earth, chances are that they could look at a chair and roughly guess what its function was. On the other hand, the iPhone with its black slab design, really doesn’t tell you what the device is or what it’s capable of. In a lot of ways, the forms of analog products are easy to understand even without knowing their history or background. Yezin Shin’s Toaster follows that same line of logic.

