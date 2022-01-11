ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why The Human Shoulder Is A Design Disaster

cheddar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoulder injuries are one of the most common orthopedic injuries – and they're also...

cheddar.com

hypebeast.com

HUMAN MADE Introduces Labrador Retriever Design for Its "DOG" Capsule

For its latest “DOG” Capsule, HUMAN MADE introduces the Labrador Retriever as the newest animal to join the family, which currently includes tiger, bulldog, polar bear, and duck characters. The seven-piece collection sees shaped cushions, gold-rimmed coffee mugs, socks, loose-knit sweaters, and loopwheel cotton sweatshirts decorated in Labrador...
PETS
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
realitytitbit.com

Blind Frog Ranch box contents explored, aztec gold, rocks and liquid metal

Following the success of the first season of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, the Discovery show is back for a second series in 2022. Many mysteries still remain at the Utah ranch and there are lots of treasures still to be found on the land according to the owners Duane Ollinger and his son, Chad.
ECONOMY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Xenotransplanation: Why the first pig-to-human kidney transplant was a momentous event

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Surgeons in New York City successfully attached a pig kidney to a human patient and watched the pinkish organ function...
SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

Minimal toaster shaped like a slice of bread shows that minimal design can be sensible and espressive

Perhaps one of my favorite moments in the design-documentary “Objectified” is when Alice Rawsthorn draws the analogy between analog and digital products. She brings up the example of a chair versus an iPhone, stating that if a Martian were to land on earth, chances are that they could look at a chair and roughly guess what its function was. On the other hand, the iPhone with its black slab design, really doesn’t tell you what the device is or what it’s capable of. In a lot of ways, the forms of analog products are easy to understand even without knowing their history or background. Yezin Shin’s Toaster follows that same line of logic.
TECHNOLOGY
Silicon Republic

Why being adaptable is so important for a career in UX design

Accenture’s John Moriarty discusses his career in UX design and how he deals with the daunting challenge of a constantly changing industry. Fjord is a design and innovation consultancy that was acquired by Accenture in 2013. After working in roles in Ireland and the US, John Moriarty became a design director with the business based at The Dock, Accenture’s innovation hub in Dublin.
ARTS
thebulletin.org

DeepMind’s David Silver on games, beauty, and AI’s potential to avert human-made disasters

David Silver thinks games are the key to creativity. After competing in national Scrabble competitions as a kid, he went on to study at Cambridge and co-found a video game company. Later, after earning his PhD in artificial intelligence, he led the DeepMind team that developed AlphaGo—the first program to beat a world champion at the ancient Chinese game of go. But he isn’t driven by competitiveness.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Why Computer-Assisted Humans Are The Best Chess Players And What That Means For Technology Operations

Tina Huang is the Founder and CTO of Transposit, a platform that bridges the gap between dev and ops with automated human-machine workflows. Since artificial intelligence (AI) was invented in the 1940s, chess has been an ideal testbed. To win, a chess player must consider multiple moves ahead, the likely responses to each move and how to develop an effective strategy. Huge amounts of time and money have been poured into automated chess-playing programs.
COMPUTERS
shillingtoneducation.com

Why You Need to Earn a Graphic Design Certificate in 2022

A graphic designer is a multitude of things—they’re a visual communicator, a problem solver, a creative thinker; they work in editorial, typography, information design and many, many other things. Graphic design is a career full of endless possibilities—and it all starts with a certificate in graphic design. In fact, getting a graphic design certificate can make a massive impact on your career. Read this post to learn why.
EDUCATION
IFLScience

Earth’s Sixth Mass Extinction Has Begun, Argue Researchers

The five previous mass extinction events in our planet’s history have all been caused by dramatic natural phenomena, yet the authors of a new study claim that a sixth great die-off is now in progress and that this time, humans are to blame. Writing in the journal Biological Reviews, the researchers estimate that up to 13 percent of all invertebrate species may have become extinct in the last 500 years, and warn that the onus is now on us to take action in order to avoid a catastrophic decline in biodiversity.
SCIENCE
Tree Hugger

Scientists Search for 10 Elusive Bird Species That Have Been Lost for Years

The Vilacabamba brush-finch has a bright yellow breast and an orange crown. It was last seen in Peru in 1968. The Siau scops-owl was last seen 155 years ago in Indonesia when it was first described by scientists. Since then, there have been unconfirmed reports of a bird that matches the description of the speckled brown owl with yellow eyes. But much of its forest habitat has been destroyed.
WILDLIFE
iheart.com

Moving to Antarctica? Not With Your Appendix, You’re Not

Often when making a big move, something gets left behind. For most, it’s just the living space they were utilizing. Those moving to one town in Antarctica will be leaving behind just a little bit more. Villas Las Estrellas, one of two civilian settlements in the frozen continent that...
WORLD

