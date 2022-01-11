Why The Human Shoulder Is A Design Disaster

If you've ever worked in a large corporation, then you'll know all about the importance they place on company values. You'll also probably be aware that even the most well-meaning and sincere of company values can end up becoming nothing more than empty slogans which fail to inspire workers as intended.
For its latest “DOG” Capsule, HUMAN MADE introduces the Labrador Retriever as the newest animal to join the family, which currently includes tiger, bulldog, polar bear, and duck characters. The seven-piece collection sees shaped cushions, gold-rimmed coffee mugs, socks, loose-knit sweaters, and loopwheel cotton sweatshirts decorated in Labrador...
A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
Following the success of the first season of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, the Discovery show is back for a second series in 2022. Many mysteries still remain at the Utah ranch and there are lots of treasures still to be found on the land according to the owners Duane Ollinger and his son, Chad.
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Surgeons in New York City successfully attached a pig kidney to a human patient and watched the pinkish organ function...
Restaurant owners employing four robot servers say machines won't replace all their human servers. They said their robots had drawbacks, such as running away from customers wearing lots of jewelry. One robot, Amy, chatted too much to guests, so they had to switch off her interactive functions.
Perhaps one of my favorite moments in the design-documentary “Objectified” is when Alice Rawsthorn draws the analogy between analog and digital products. She brings up the example of a chair versus an iPhone, stating that if a Martian were to land on earth, chances are that they could look at a chair and roughly guess what its function was. On the other hand, the iPhone with its black slab design, really doesn’t tell you what the device is or what it’s capable of. In a lot of ways, the forms of analog products are easy to understand even without knowing their history or background. Yezin Shin’s Toaster follows that same line of logic.
Accenture’s John Moriarty discusses his career in UX design and how he deals with the daunting challenge of a constantly changing industry. Fjord is a design and innovation consultancy that was acquired by Accenture in 2013. After working in roles in Ireland and the US, John Moriarty became a design director with the business based at The Dock, Accenture’s innovation hub in Dublin.
David Silver thinks games are the key to creativity. After competing in national Scrabble competitions as a kid, he went on to study at Cambridge and co-found a video game company. Later, after earning his PhD in artificial intelligence, he led the DeepMind team that developed AlphaGo—the first program to beat a world champion at the ancient Chinese game of go. But he isn’t driven by competitiveness.
Tina Huang is the Founder and CTO of Transposit, a platform that bridges the gap between dev and ops with automated human-machine workflows. Since artificial intelligence (AI) was invented in the 1940s, chess has been an ideal testbed. To win, a chess player must consider multiple moves ahead, the likely responses to each move and how to develop an effective strategy. Huge amounts of time and money have been poured into automated chess-playing programs.
A graphic designer is a multitude of things—they’re a visual communicator, a problem solver, a creative thinker; they work in editorial, typography, information design and many, many other things. Graphic design is a career full of endless possibilities—and it all starts with a certificate in graphic design. In fact, getting a graphic design certificate can make a massive impact on your career. Read this post to learn why.
Scientists in China say they have found the oldest flower bud in the fossil record, finally aligning the fossil evidence with the genetic data suggesting flowering plants, or angiosperms, evolved tens of millions of years earlier than we initially thought. The team hopes their discovery will help "ease the pain"...
The five previous mass extinction events in our planet’s history have all been caused by dramatic natural phenomena, yet the authors of a new study claim that a sixth great die-off is now in progress and that this time, humans are to blame. Writing in the journal Biological Reviews, the researchers estimate that up to 13 percent of all invertebrate species may have become extinct in the last 500 years, and warn that the onus is now on us to take action in order to avoid a catastrophic decline in biodiversity.
The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), currently pointed at the skies from its home in the Nicholas U. Mayall Telescope at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, is tasked with charting the expansion of space, investigating dark energy, and creating the most detailed 3D map of the Universe that's ever been put together.
The Vilacabamba brush-finch has a bright yellow breast and an orange crown. It was last seen in Peru in 1968. The Siau scops-owl was last seen 155 years ago in Indonesia when it was first described by scientists. Since then, there have been unconfirmed reports of a bird that matches the description of the speckled brown owl with yellow eyes. But much of its forest habitat has been destroyed.
Often when making a big move, something gets left behind. For most, it’s just the living space they were utilizing. Those moving to one town in Antarctica will be leaving behind just a little bit more. Villas Las Estrellas, one of two civilian settlements in the frozen continent that...
The world’s first transplant of a genetically altered pig heart into an ailing human is a landmark for medical science, but the operation, and the approach more broadly, raise substantial safety and ethical concerns. Surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center spent eight hours on Friday evening transplanting...
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. “The man who comes back through the Door in the Wall will never be quite the same as the man who went out.” – Aldous Huxley. A recent study, published in Scientific Reports, has found...
Comments / 3