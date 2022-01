I am on the hunt to find the best baked goodies in the Tri-cities or surrounding area. I had a good friend of mine bring me a box of beautiful, scrumptious baked goods a few days ago and it got me to thinking, just who DOES have the best baking skills in our area? My friend Melanie, who brought me the goodies got her box from "Jade's British Girl Treats." She said she likes to support local shops, so she will surprise different friends by dropping off a box of treats. Well I just happened to be lucky recipient this time!

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO