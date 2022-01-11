Rochester Man Rear-Ends Squad Car; Admits Smoking Pot

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for the arson of a Minneapolis pawnshop that resulted in the death of a man. On Friday, 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Lee broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis in May of 2020, and video footage showed Lee pouring a fire accelerant around the pawnshop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The fire destroyed the building.
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people from Rochester and one from Pine Island were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the two vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 52 just north of Pine Island when the vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 52 and 500th St just after 7:30 p.m.
Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Houston man faces a felony drug possession charge after he was arrested Wednesday. Houston County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg said that the sheriff's office along with the Southeast MN Violent Crime Enforcement Team received information on Tuesday from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police that a UPS package containing approximately 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted. The package was addressed to 59-year-old Todd Lamore.
Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Waseca woman who nearly killed her boyfriend has worked out a plea agreement that will keep her out of prison. Police say the victim coded just after they arrived at the scene. Court records show 35-year-old Tierrah Wells has pleaded guilty to a...
Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - An Owatonna man has pleaded to a 2020 murder. During a court hearing Thursday in Steele County Court, 29-year-old Hassan Hassan pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault charges. As part of a plea agreement, another 2nd-degree murder charge was dismissed. Hassan will...
In a recent announcement from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department, a recent joint operation that spanned LESS than 24 hours took 10 guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash off Minneapolis streets. The operation featured members of the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI, and ATF targeting areas known to have violent crime.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Elliot Wilkens of Byron was southbound on the highway when he collided with a small SUV. That vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Nhia Her of Rochester. A passenger in his vehicle was identified as 58-year-old X Kelly Her of Rochester. She and the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A date has been scheduled for the second murder trial of a Rochester man. An Olmsted County jury in December deliberated the case against 33-year-old Muhidin Abukar for 18 hours before declaring “an unresolvable impasse.”. A few weeks later, Olmsted County Attorney Mark...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The snow started falling Friday morning across the state, causing difficult traveling conditions throughout the day. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Troopers responded to 377 crashes between 5 am and 5 pm Friday. In those 377 crashes, there were 33 non-life-threatening injuries. At least...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester teenager who shot his father during an argument over rent money is on his way to prison. Sentenced Monday was 19-year-old Colby Cleveland. He was given a 36-month sentence for his 2nd-degree assault conviction. The sentence was part of a plea agreement...
Woodbury, MN (KROC AM News) - Law enforcement officials in the Twin Cities had their hands full during 2021 dealing with a non-stop barrage of carjackings and motor vehicle thefts. It appears the trend has carried over into the new year. Among the most recent cases is an incident on...
Kellogg, MN (KROC AM News) - A Wisconsin woman was killed and a Lake City woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic crash near Kellogg on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the deadly crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of Highways 42 and 61, just south of Kellogg. There is a stop sign for traffic on Highway 42.
Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears the human remains found in a burned-out vehicle at a state park in southeast Minnesota last week were those of a Caledonia man. The car was found at Beaver Creek Valley State Park on Jan. 5th. Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett says...
"Masks Required" Signs Starting to Show Up in Rochester Again. Note to self: always have a mask with you. I happened to be running a few errands the other day and I didn't even put a coat on, just wore a hoodie as a coat like all of the high schoolers do in the butt cold of winter. Unfortunately, my masks are in my coat pocket and as I walked up to the door of People's Food Coop I saw that masks were required and I felt like a fool.
A popular Rochester, Minnesota restaurant has closed "due to public health and safety hazards" according to the Olmsted County Public Health Services. I stopped over to Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Tuesday, January 11th, to check and see if the facility was open yet and to learn more. No one was there but the following note was placed on the front door:
