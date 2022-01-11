ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Rear-Ends Squad Car; Admits Smoking Pot

By Kim David
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who said he was on his way to court Monday afternoon ended up in jail after getting into a scuffle with officers. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt....

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Sentenced To Prison For Torching Minneapolis Pawnshop

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for the arson of a Minneapolis pawnshop that resulted in the death of a man. On Friday, 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Lee broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis in May of 2020, and video footage showed Lee pouring a fire accelerant around the pawnshop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The fire destroyed the building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Three People Injured in Crash on Highway 52 Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people from Rochester and one from Pine Island were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the two vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 52 just north of Pine Island when the vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 52 and 500th St just after 7:30 p.m.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Intercepted Package of Meth Leads To Arrest of Houston County Man

Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Houston man faces a felony drug possession charge after he was arrested Wednesday. Houston County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg said that the sheriff's office along with the Southeast MN Violent Crime Enforcement Team received information on Tuesday from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police that a UPS package containing approximately 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted. The package was addressed to 59-year-old Todd Lamore.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Owatonna Man Admits To Brass Knuckles/Knife Murder

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - An Owatonna man has pleaded to a 2020 murder. During a court hearing Thursday in Steele County Court, 29-year-old Hassan Hassan pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault charges. As part of a plea agreement, another 2nd-degree murder charge was dismissed. Hassan will...
OWATONNA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Wild 24-Hour Joint Operation Nets 10 Guns, Drugs, and Money In Minneapolis

In a recent announcement from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department, a recent joint operation that spanned LESS than 24 hours took 10 guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash off Minneapolis streets. The operation featured members of the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI, and ATF targeting areas known to have violent crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Pot#Smoked Marijuana#Olmsted County Sheriff
Quick Country 96.5

Three Hurt In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Eyota

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Elliot Wilkens of Byron was southbound on the highway when he collided with a small SUV. That vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Nhia Her of Rochester. A passenger in his vehicle was identified as 58-year-old X Kelly Her of Rochester. She and the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Quick Country 96.5

Dumb or Safe? More Rochester Businesses Have “Mask Required” Signs Up

"Masks Required" Signs Starting to Show Up in Rochester Again. Note to self: always have a mask with you. I happened to be running a few errands the other day and I didn't even put a coat on, just wore a hoodie as a coat like all of the high schoolers do in the butt cold of winter. Unfortunately, my masks are in my coat pocket and as I walked up to the door of People's Food Coop I saw that masks were required and I felt like a fool.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy