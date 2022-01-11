SkiiiMaskRich Talks New Project RNS, and Confirms Bankboyshit Vol. 2 Coming Soon

What’s your name, artist name and where are you from?. My name Is Nate Nieves known as Brisco Bands. From Vineland, New Jersey. I have many goals i plan to accomplish in life. My main goal is to be happy and make a living doing something i love to do rather than just “working”. I’m a strong believer in doing what you love. This may be harder than the typical route but you will always be happier doing things you like to do instead of jobs just to get by in life. I want to show not just my family but anyone around me or anyone who meets me that you do not have to take the traditional route in order to be successful. I want to be financially stable but also be independent and not ever have to work for someone.

