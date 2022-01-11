ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SkiiiMaskRich Talks New Project RNS, and Confirms Bankboyshit Vol. 2 Coming Soon

By Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkiiiMaskRich is an artist originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma but raised in Los Angeles, California. Skiii is making a name for himself and his fellow collaborator Tommy Bako, with his raw sound and dope power anthems. SkiiimaskRich proved himself last year with his joint project, Bank Boy Shit – EP,...

