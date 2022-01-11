ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TransAlta Renewables to replace turbine foundations at Kent Hills wind farm

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransAlta (TAC -2.9%) says it must replace all 50 turbine foundations at a wind farm in New Brunswick where a tower collapsed last year. TransAlta Renewables...

seekingalpha.com

The Independent

17 projects awarded £700m in contracts for offshore wind farms

Contracts worth almost £700 million have been awarded to 17 projects for new offshore wind farms along Scotland’s coasts.Crown Estate Scotland was charged with overseeing the ScotWind Leasing bidding process, which received 74 applications from energy firms.The final awards, which include contracts with Scottish Power Shell SSE and BP, total £699.2 million.Today, we’ve announced the results of ScotWind, the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in a decade. This is an early but important step towards building the next generation of offshore wind projects. https://t.co/19GVmZRPdm1/3 #ScotWind #NetZero #OffshoreWind pic.twitter.com/4gvY86bBaT— Crown Estate Scot (@CrownEstateScot) January 17, 2022Most of the...
biztucson.com

Tucson Electric Power Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio with New Wind Farm

A new wind farm near the Arizona-New Mexico border last month began producing clean renewable energy for Tucson Electric Power customers. The Borderlands Wind Project, located about 100 miles south of Gallup, includes 34 turbines that produce a combined 100 megawatts. Over the course of a year, the wind farm will generate enough power to serve the annual electric needs of more than 26,000 homes.
Seekingalpha.com

Midwest power plants face shutdown if EPA denies unlined coal ash ponds

Three midwest power plants owned by Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), ArcLight Capital and AEP's Ohio Valley Electric could face early shutdowns after the Environmental Protection Agency proposed denying requests to continue dumping coal ash in unlined ponds, UtilityDive reports. Facilities affected by the proposed denials are Alliant's 725 MW Ottumwa plant...
wwnytv.com

More wind turbines coming to Lewis County

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Get ready to see more wind turbines popping up in Lewis County. The wind project, called Number Three Wind, just finished its construction financing phase. A representative for Invenergy, the developer of the project, says the construction phase will employ more than 300...
windpowermonthly.com

GE Renewable Energy launches probe after wind turbine blade snaps off in Germany

GE Renewable Energy is investigating after a blade snapped off one of its Cypress onshore wind turbines in north-west Germany. Emergency services in North Rhine-Westphalia were called on the morning of 2 January after the blade snapped off the GE 5.3-153 turbine at the 10.6MW Epe-Füchte Epe-Füchte (10.6MW) OnshoreGronau, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Europe Click to see full details project in Gronau.
eastcountymagazine.org

TERRA-GEN FINED HALF MILLION DOLLARS FOR FALSIFYING DATA ON WIND TURBINE ENERGY PRODUCTION

Photo: Terra-Gen’s planned Campo Wind turbines would be twice as tall as those shown at the existing Kumeyaay Wind site in Campo. January 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Terra-Gen, the company slated to build a massive wind project on the Campo reservation, has been fined over a half million dollars following an investigation that accused the company of submitting “false or misleading information to the California System Operator (CAISO)” regarding the capabilities and output of a wind power facility owned by Terra-Gen’s subsidiary Cameron Ridge, LLC.
Seekingalpha.com

TransAlta: The Best Way To Play The Renewables Segment

As a result of projects coming online in 2022, I expect at least modest AFFO growth for 2022. *** Please note all figures are in CAD unless otherwise noted. I have decided to begin coverage on TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK:TRSWF) which trades under RNW on the TSX. I believe it presents a solid income/value play in the renewables segment which are few and far between these days.
Seekingalpha.com

Brookfield Renewable Corp.: Price Of A Bubble Deflating

Brookfield Renewable Corporation was bid up to insane levels during the 2020 renewable chase. The last 12 months have been a great education opportunity for investors. While market indices have held up, many bubbles have imploded. Investors have found out that they weren't really too keen on holding on based on shoddy fundamentals when stocks started going down. For most of these, we think there is a lot more time to go before we reach a semblance of normalcy. But there are few where our total return 10-year outlook is getting interesting. We go over one such opportunity today.
Nevada Current

Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An NV Energy program to expand solar access to low-income Nevadans and disadvantaged businesses is off to a solid start, a program administrator says, and is expected to continue to grow in coming years. Lawmakers during the 2019 Legislative Session passed a law essentially requiring the monopoly energy company to establish a program to support […] The post Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program appeared first on Nevada Current.
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. moves to reverse Alaska oil leasing plan

The Biden administration says it plans to block oil and gas leasing on ~11M acres in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve, or about half of the 23M-acre reserve set aside for energy development decades ago. The action would reverse a decision late in the Trump administration to allow oil and gas...
enr.com

Spain Set to Launch First Floating Offshore Wind Turbine in Fall

Workers in Bilbao, Spain have begun assembling two giant concrete cylinders to form the base of the country’s first floating offshore wind turbine, due for installation this fall in 85 m of water. Last month, contractor Ferrovial Construccíon S.A. used two 500-tonne capacity crawler cranes to raise and rotate...
power-technology.com

Nordex Group to deliver wind turbines for 380MW project in Finland

The company plans to begin wind turbine deliveries in the second quarter of 2023. Nordex has secured a contract from Finnish utility company Fortum to deliver wind turbines for the 380MW Pjelax-Boele-Kristinestad Norr wind farm cluster in south-western Finland. Under the contract, Nordex will supply, install and commission 56 Delta4000...
Seekingalpha.com

The Gorman-Rupp Company: Fair Value For A Pump-Centric Enterprise

The Gorman-Rupp Company is a niche industrial products firm focused on the manufacture and sale of pumps. In the industrial space, you will find all sorts of businesses with all sorts of areas of focus. One interesting example is a company called The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). With a very particular niche on the pump market, the business offers investors a unique opportunity to buy what could almost be considered a single product enterprise. Having said that, there are some downsides to the business. Although profits and cash flows have been consistent in recent years, the same can also be said of revenue. The company is exhibiting no real growth in the grand scheme of things and while shares are priced at might normally be considered attractive, they probably shouldn't be when you consider the lack of upside the company has achieved in recent years. All things considered, Gorman-Rupp is not a bad company, but it is not a great one either. It probably is more or less fairly valued, meaning that there are likely better opportunities on the market to be had at this time.
nddist.com

More Than 700 Workers Lose Jobs at Wind Turbine Plant

Last Friday, 710 workers lost their jobs at TPI Composites in Newton, Iowa. The company will cease wind turbine production, according to KCCI-TV. TPI was the largest employer in the county. Now, only 50 workers will stay on for field service operations. The company announced the cuts back in October,...
kttn.com

Evergy customers to see increase in monthly electric bills

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri West to...
