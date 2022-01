In March 2020, San Francisco drag queen Lady Camden was, like many performers and nightlife artists, worried about how she’d meet her basic needs because of the coronavirus pandemic. When The Chronicle first spoke to the London native, the shutdown had just started and all of her work performing live was on hold indefinitely. Though she had shifted her focus to making video content for tips, she was scared about what the pandemic meant for her ability to continue to live and work in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO