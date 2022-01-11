ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

BLOOD DRIVE SCHEDULED FOR DUBOIS CHURCH

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 5 days ago

The American Red Cross has a blood drive...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Djokovic, deported from Australia, heads home to Serbia as Australian Open begins

Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the world's top-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed in Dubai early Monday and Djokovic was later seen on...
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dubois, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Dubois, PA
Society
CBS News

Snow and ice blast through the South in powerful winter storm

A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#St Nicholas#Charity#The American Red Cross
CBS News

Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, has died at 102

Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, has died. He was 102. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Sunday announced his death on Twitter, both of them calling McGee an American hero. "While I am saddened...
MILITARY
CBS News

King family says holiday is no cause for celebration

Washington — Long known as a holiday dedicated to service as "a day on, not a day off," this Martin Luther King Jr. Day is taking on renewed significance as voting rights legislation faces seemingly insurmountable hurdles in Congress. "Be engaged. Right now, it is about protecting, preserving and...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy