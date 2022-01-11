ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipping group Maersk expects cargo delays to persist

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Top container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk on Tuesday warned its customers it was still struggling to move goods around the world as the easing of congestion is taking longer than the Danish company had hoped for. The pandemic has prompted...

Related
wallowa.com

Shipping delays continue, prove costly

Port congestion and shipping delays made dairy exports extremely challenging in 2021, and one industry insider anticipates those challenges will continue in 2022. Leprino Foods is heavily reliant on port infrastructure, capacity and supply-chain integration across the port-export system, and those dynamics didn’t change in 2021, said Mark Benson, chief procurement officer and vice president of government affairs and global responsibility at Leprino.
AGRICULTURE
wiltonbulletin.com

Getting Deliveries to Cargo Ships During a Supply Crisis Isn't Easy

For an increasingly global economy, cargo ships provide an essential way to move goods from one country — or, for that matter, continent — to another. And for the ship’s crew (which can include 20 to 25 people, as per this article), having their own supply needs replenished when they get to a port can be crucial. So it’s not surprising to know that there’s an entire industry based around addressing the needs of shipping crews.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Maersk quarterly earnings beat expectations

COPENHAGEN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping. A fall in ocean-going container volumes by 4% in the last three months of the year was more than offset by freight rates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Insurance Journal

Container Shipping Giant Maersk Speeds Up Decarbonization Target by a Decade

COPENHAGEN – Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk now plans to achieve net zero emissions in its business by 2040, a decade earlier than previously announced, on the back of rising customer demand for green transportation and technical leaps. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping...
INDUSTRY
dronedj.com

DJI Mic shipping delayed to March 2022

DJI Mic, which was announced in October 2021 alongside the Action 2 camera with a shipping date set for this month, would not hit the shelves until early March 2022. DJI Mic, a wearable and portable dual-channel audio recording system, has recently become available for sale in Mainland China. DJI further says it has already shipped out the product to other countries and regions around the world.
ELECTRONICS
theloadstar.com

US importers using box ships to store cargo – cheaper than warehouses

The combination of congestion at US west coast ports and low interest rates is allowing US importers to use containerships as ‘offshore warehouses’, mitigating logistics costs. According to freight visibility company project44, transit times from China to Los Angeles have nearly tripled, with freight taking up to 60...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

No happy new year for shippers: Maersk warns of more supply chain delays

Maersk has warned customers that global supply chains face another challenging year. “Unfortunately, 2022 has not started off as we had hoped,” the carrier said. “The pandemic is still going strong and we are seeing new outbreaks impacting our ability to move your cargo.”. The carrier said the...
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | China National Pharmaceutical, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Maersk Group, Agility

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Cold Chain Warehouse, Cold Chain Warehouse], Applications [Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital] & Key Players Such as McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, PHOENIX Group, MPA Pharma, NPK Katren ZAO, Sinotrans, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Maersk Group, Agility, FedEx Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Henry Schein, FFF Enterprises etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Pharmaceutical Warehousing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Shipping Shortages Will Persist In 2022, But Some Sellers Will Struggle With Too Much Inventory

By Sarah Schiffling (The Conversation) Everything was about shortages in 2021. COVID vaccine shortages at the start of the year were replaced by fears that we would struggle to buy turkeys, toys, or electronic gizmos to put under the Christmas tree. For most of the year, supermarket shelves, car showrooms, and even petrol stations were emptier than usual. Some shortages were resolved quickly, others linger. So are we facing another year of shortages or will the supply chain crisis abate in 2022?
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Conoship Unveils Series of ‘Future-Proof’ General Cargo Ships

Dutch ship designer Conoship International Projects has unveiled its design for a series of six “future-proof” general cargo ships which the company says will set a “new standard” for low-air draught sea-river coasters. An order for the first ship has been placed in Germany. The fuel-efficient...
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Maersk overtaken as world's No. 1 shipping line by MSC

A.P. Moller-Maersk is no longer the world's largest container line. The Danish carrier has been overtaken by Mediterranean Shipping Co. in terms of capacity, according to data compiled by Alphaliner and published on Wednesday. MSC's fleet can carry 4,284,728 standard 20-foot containers, 1,888 more than Maersk, giving both a market share of 17%.
INDUSTRY
Government Technology

World's First Electric Autonomous Cargo Ship Sets Sail

The world’s first electric and autonomous container ship set sail in fall 2021 off the coast of Norway in the Oslofjord. The Yara Birkeland will reportedly replace 40,000 trips by diesel trucks annually and cut 1,000 tons of CO2 emissions, according to Yara CEO Svein Tore Holsether. Set to go into commercial operation in 2022, the ship will transport mineral fertilizer while its technology is tested during a two-year period to become fully certified as autonomous and all-electric. Source: Yara.
INDUSTRY
westseattleblog.com

TERMINAL 5: First cargo-ship call scheduled for this week

(Wikimedia file photo of MSC Monterey) We’ve been watching for word of the first cargo-ship call at the first modernized berth at West Seattle’s Terminal 5, and it’s just appeared on the newest Northwest Seaport Alliance calendar update: MSC Monterey is due at Terminal 5 on Thursday afternoon (January 6th). The schedule also shows MSC Margarita scheduled for T-5 two weeks later. Monterey, built in 2007, carries up to 5,000 containers (TEU); Margarita is slightly older and slightly larger, with a capacity of up to 6,000 containers. (That’s about a third of the potential capacity the revamped berth was designed to handle.) According to MarineTraffic.com, Monterey’s last port was Manzanillo, Mexico, from which it departed one week ago. We may hear more about T-5 when the Port of Seattle Commission meets online at noon tomorrow; that’ll be the first meeting for its newly elected commissioners Toshiko Grace Hasegawa and Hamdi Mohamed.
SEATTLE, WA
spglobal.com

More downside expected for steel as Evergrande liquidity crisis impact persists

Evergrande Plaza in Chengdu, China. The negative sentiment flowing from China's property market, exemplified by China Evergrande's woes, is expected to impact steel markets in 2022. IVANVIEITO/iStock/Getty Images Plus. Missed debt payments by property development giant China Evergrande Group will likely kick off a rough 2022 for the steel industry.
INDUSTRY
Oil climbs on supply worries, limited Omicron impact

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures touching their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures gained 40 cents, or 0.5%,...
TRAFFIC
