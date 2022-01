Here’s an early nominee for the weirdest study of the year: A team of scientists in Israel has successfully taught goldfish how to DRIVE. (???) They wanted to see if fish could learn to navigate on land. So they built a small, robotic vehicle with a fish tank on it. And they put wheels on the bottom, so it could move in any direction. They called it an “F.O.V.” or “Fish Operated Vehicle.”

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO