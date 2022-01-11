ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street down ahead of Powell testimony

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony that may offer fresh insight on policy tightening and the central bank’s plans to tackle inflation. Powell is set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m ET...

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Shore News Network

Dollar finds footing as traders brace for hawkish Fed

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar clung to a late week bounce on Monday as investors braced for January’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and raised bets it will chart a year ahead containing several rate hikes, while China cut borrowing costs to support a stuttering economy. A Bank of...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

European stocks gain ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus

LONDON (Reuters) – European shares were slightly higher in early trading on Monday as investors focused on company earnings and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers entered a quiet period ahead of their meeting next week. Stock market moves in Asian trading were small and economic data from China was mixed:...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Marketmind: Rate hikes on my mind

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. It’s been a turbulent start of the year for world markets with the prospect of interest rate hikes in the U.S. starting to skim the froth off global equity valuations and leaving investors wondering for how long the bull run would continue.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Dollar steadies as traders reassess rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar edged lower on Monday as traders took the view that Federal Reserve tightening moves were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high. An unexpected cut to key lending rates in China highlighted it as the outlier, with other major...
CURRENCIES
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dives 450 Points As Stock Sell-Off Accelerates; Banks Fall But Chip Stocks Rally

The stock market sell-off accelerated Friday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 450 points to dip below its 50-day moving average. The Dow Jones industrials lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slumped 1.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

