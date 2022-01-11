Boys Freshman Basketball beats Pike 41 – 37

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will not play in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there was a point this week where football probably was not at the forefront of his mind. Sweat was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a situation that the Eagles...
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
The Utah Military Academy at Camp Williams boys basketball team suffered a big loss at American Heritage on Dec. 21 but rebounded with back-to-back victories over their counterparts at Hill Field. The Marauders then lost a close contest against Freedom Prep and fell at Maeser Prep as well. “The early...
LOGAN — If a 40-point game can be considered somewhat closer than it sounds, that’s what the Logan Chieftains’ junior varsity basketball contest against visiting Parkersburg South was Saturday night. The visiting Patriots wound up routing the JV Chiefs 72-32 and the freshman Chiefs dropped a 67-42 decision to South in a tripleheader played in Jim Myers Gymnasium. However, the […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The latest Associated Press high school boys basketball poll has been released and several local teams are ranked in the top 10. Class AAAA: Morgantown Parkersburg South Jefferson George Washington South Charleston Huntington Musselman Hedgesville Martinsburg Capital Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 11, University 10, St. Albans 6, Princeton 4, Oak […]
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. Agbaji has now won the conference’s weekly award twice this season and three times in his college career. He scored 22 points against 15th ranked Iowa State and 20 against West Virginia to boost the Jayhawks […]
Daniel Oyediran finished with 21 points while Andrew Stack put in 17 as Madison rallied late to win on the road, 61-59, over Hanover Park. Tommaso Maher recorded 13 points for Madison (4-5), which led 31-22 at the half but trailed 46-45 at the start of the fourth quarter. Anthony...
On Friday, January 14th, The Bears travel to rival Brecksville-Broadview Hts High School. The Bears lost to the Bees 39 – 28. Ben Baracz led the Bears with 6 points. Also scoring were Dylan Lakatos and Felo Ghobrial with 5 points each, Jack Bucholz and Ronnie Arpajian with 4 points and Adi Parker and Harlen Williams with 2 points each.
Senior Savon Myers tallied 30 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks, recording the first 30-20 statline of his career to lead Manchester Township to a one-sided victory on the road over Lakewood, 67-24. D’Maari Brown finished with 18 points, 11 assists and seven steals while Jordan Dupont chipped in nine...
Senior Jabril Bowman finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals while senior Deshawn Mosley got 13 points and three rebounds as Bridgeton won on a buzzer-beating floater over Penns Grove 56-54 in the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic at Rowan University. Senior Angel Smith had 11 points and...
