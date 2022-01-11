ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Boys Freshman Basketball beats Pike 41 – 37

By Admin
noblesvillemillers.com
 6 days ago

Back in action after the holiday break the...

noblesvillemillers.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
lehifreepress.com

Utah Military Academy boys basketball beats top rival twice

The Utah Military Academy at Camp Williams boys basketball team suffered a big loss at American Heritage on Dec. 21 but rebounded with back-to-back victories over their counterparts at Hill Field. The Marauders then lost a close contest against Freedom Prep and fell at Maeser Prep as well. “The early...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season High#The Pike Red Devils
loganhockingtimes.com

Patriots top Logan JV, freshman boys

LOGAN — If a 40-point game can be considered somewhat closer than it sounds, that’s what the Logan Chieftains’ junior varsity basketball contest against visiting Parkersburg South was Saturday night. The visiting Patriots wound up routing the JV Chiefs 72-32 and the freshman Chiefs dropped a 67-42 decision to South in a tripleheader played in Jim Myers Gymnasium. However, the […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Several local boys basketball teams ranked in latest AP poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The latest Associated Press high school boys basketball poll has been released and several local teams are ranked in the top 10. Class AAAA: Morgantown Parkersburg South Jefferson George Washington South Charleston Huntington Musselman Hedgesville Martinsburg Capital Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 11, University 10, St. Albans 6, Princeton 4, Oak […]
CHARLESTON, WV
KSNT News

KU senior guard named Big 12 player of the week

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. Agbaji has now won the conference’s weekly award twice this season and three times in his college career. He scored 22 points against 15th ranked Iowa State and 20 against West Virginia to boost the Jayhawks […]
LAWRENCE, KS
NJ.com

Madison rallies to beat Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Oyediran finished with 21 points while Andrew Stack put in 17 as Madison rallied late to win on the road, 61-59, over Hanover Park. Tommaso Maher recorded 13 points for Madison (4-5), which led 31-22 at the half but trailed 46-45 at the start of the fourth quarter. Anthony...
MADISON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy