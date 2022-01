Did you know that Jack Dorsey made an NFT of the first tweet on Twitter, and that tweet went for $2.9 million? Now here’s a revolutionary project called NFT History that allows you to do almost the same with a little difference. With NFT History, you can acquire and exclusively own dates in the form of an NFT, represented by a photo chosen by you and you have the opportunity to create whole life stories made from tailored NFTs.

