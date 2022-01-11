ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Sports Betting – Is Sports Betting in Idaho Legal?

By Jonathan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports betting in Idaho is, at the time of writing, not currently legal. There are no options for online sports betting nor are there are casinos that take bets within a land-based sports betting section. However, if you are based in Idaho, there are ways that you’re able to...

KRMG

The lawmaker looking to legalize a form of sports betting

OKALHOMA CITY, Okla. — In Green Country, if you missed out on putting money down on the last bedlam battle, or this weeks Alabama and Georgia game, due to sports gambling being illegal in Oklahoma, you may not miss out next season. Oklahoma representative Ken Luttrell is presenting a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
GamingToday

Mississippi Mobile Sports Betting Should Launch Quickly Once Legal

Mississippi could launch mobile sports betting quickly once it is legal, says the state’s top gaming regulator. But it is up to the Mississippi Legislature to start the clock. Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive Director Jay McDaniel said recently on The Gallo Radio Show that legalization begins with the Senate...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
lasvegasadvisor.com

Ohio, Missouri booming; Of sports and sports betting

Scarcely had Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli projected 12% gaming growth in Ohio over December 2019 than the numbers came in and it was 16%. The $197 million gross showed play heating up from November, too. Slot revenue was up 17.5% on 18.5% more coin-in and table win grew 8.5% on 6.5% heavier wagering. One extra weekend day obviously helped, but still … Belterra Park was up 5% to $8 million, Scioto Downs leapt 21% to $19 million and Miami Valley Gaming hopped 19% to $19 million. MGM Northfield Park clung to the top spot, just barely, with $23 million (+3.5%). It was closely contested by Hollywood Columbus ($22 million, +12.5%) and Jack Cleveland (pictured, ditto). Also bunched at the summit were Hard Rock Cincinnati ($21 million, +18%) and Hollywood Toledo ($20 million, +12.5%). Jack Thistledown catapulted 37% to $17 million, Hollywood Dayton leapt 34% to $13.5 million and Hollywood Mahoning Valley was good for $13 million, an 18% gain.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Wanna bet? Explaining where all 50 states stand on legalizing sports gambling

It has been over three years since the United States Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision to strike down the federal ban on sports gambling that prohibited betting on sports in most states. Since that ruling, which left the legality of sports gambling up to state-level government, many states have legalized sports betting or are in the process of doing it.
GAMBLING
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Sports
vanceairscoop.com

Bill would legalize sports betting in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants to allow tribes to offer sports betting for the first time in casinos in a bid to bolster public school funding and legalize a multi-million dollar underground industry. State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, said besides creating more than 3,000 new jobs,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
basketballinsiders.com

Best Online Casinos in Utah – Legal Casino Gambling Options for UT Residents

Many states in the US are starting to become more progressive in their attitude towards online gambling. However, Utah is not one of them. Rules mean that there are no legal online casinos in Utah, nor are there any other legal Utah gambling sites. You won’t even find any land-based casinos in Utah state. So, you might be thinking that you’re a little stuck if you fancy playing casino games or placing a bet while in the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
#Amateur Sports#Idaho Sports Betting#Idaho Legal#Esports#Nfl#Nba#Intertops#Vip Loyalty#The Mls Bet America#Sportsbetting Ag
kaynewscow.com

Luttrell files Sports Betting Bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, announced today that he has filed House Bill 3008, a bill that would add in-person sports betting to the Oklahoma state-tribal gaming compact. “I have had conversations with our gaming tribes during the interim to gauge their interest on this topic,”...
PONCA CITY, OK
basketballinsiders.com

Best Idaho Casinos – Compare Land Based Casinos in Idaho and ID Online Casinos

Common questions people ask about gambling in Idaho are “Is gambling legal in Idaho?” and are “Are there casinos in Idaho?“. The answer is to both is yes but the options are very limited. There are only seven small Indian tribal casinos in Idaho, some no more than truck stops and all are in remote, rural locations.
IDAHO STATE
odu.edu

A New Bet for the Commonwealth: Sports Wagering, Casinos Join Growing Legal Gambling Options in Virginia

If residents of the commonwealth turn on the TV or scroll through their social media feeds, they will soon be reminded of a law changed in Virginia early in 2021. Sports betting became legal in the state in April 2020, a change which took effect in January 2021. The moment that happened, Virginians were exposed to a flurry of ads from gambling platforms such as FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.
VIRGINIA STATE
