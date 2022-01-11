NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' upset loss to the Trail Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets have made a habit of getting off to poor starts, but despite fighting back from an early deficit on the road in Portland on Monday night, it was a disastrous third quarter that cost the Nets against a short-handed Blazers team.

The Nets were without James Harden, who missed the game due to a left knee hyperextension. In his absence, Kyrie Irving played 40 minutes in just his second appearance of the season, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Rookie Cam Thomas – fresh off his game-winner earlier this week – delivered a strong performance off the bench with 21 points in 26 minutes.

A Nic Claxton dunk seconds into the third quarter gave Brooklyn a nine-point lead, but the Blazers stormed back, outscoring the Nets 32-19 in the quarter to lead 87-81 by the end of the third. The Nets’ defense couldn’t shut down the likes of Anfernee Simons, Ben McLemore and CJ Elleby in the fourth quarter, and Portland held on for a surprise 114-108 victory.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Monday’s game.