ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets' upset loss to the Trail Blazers

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rbBu_0dibSU7100

The Brooklyn Nets have made a habit of getting off to poor starts, but despite fighting back from an early deficit on the road in Portland on Monday night, it was a disastrous third quarter that cost the Nets against a short-handed Blazers team.

The Nets were without James Harden, who missed the game due to a left knee hyperextension. In his absence, Kyrie Irving played 40 minutes in just his second appearance of the season, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Rookie Cam Thomas – fresh off his game-winner earlier this week – delivered a strong performance off the bench with 21 points in 26 minutes.

A Nic Claxton dunk seconds into the third quarter gave Brooklyn a nine-point lead, but the Blazers stormed back, outscoring the Nets 32-19 in the quarter to lead 87-81 by the end of the third. The Nets’ defense couldn’t shut down the likes of Anfernee Simons, Ben McLemore and CJ Elleby in the fourth quarter, and Portland held on for a surprise 114-108 victory.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Monday’s game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Receives Punishment For What He Said This Week

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant played 42 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, he was asked about his heavy workload. Durant wanted to make it clear that he isn’t worried about his workload, but his postgame comment may have crossed the line. “No,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#The Brooklyn Nets#Kd
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trash-talking ways

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook aren’t exactly the best of friends. These two are some of the most intense competitors you can ever come across and they have had their fair share of battles against each other on the basketball court. For his part, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has earned a reputation of being a bit of a loudmouth whenever he takes the court. Even Dame himself would agree and apparently, the Blazers guard knows all about Westbrook’s secret.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy