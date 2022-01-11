ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

 5 days ago

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer says she will head to the Beijing Games early...

Germany gets women's sweep, Meyers Taylor gets points title

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — German sleds swept the medals in the women’s World Cup bobsled finale of the season Sunday. And Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. clinched the seasonlong points title. Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwitz got the women's win. Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffman were the top U.S. sled, finishing fourth. Francesco Friedrich’s streak of 11 consecutive World Cup four-man victories ended with Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis getting a win in the season finale. Hunter Church drove to 13th for the U.S. and Frank Del Duca got his sled across the line in 15th.
SPORTS
Djokovic leaves Australia but debate goes on in vaccine saga

Australia made its decision, but opinion remains divided worldwide on Novak Djokovic and whether he should have been allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic received an exemption to vaccination rules to play in the Australian Open. But upon arrival, border officials said the exemption was not valid. In the end, the country’s immigration minister revoked his visa, and Djokovic was deported Sunday. At a tennis center in Phoenix, there was no consensus on whether the No. 1 men’s player had tried to game the system in seeking an exemption or had the right to defend his title at the Open. Djokovic has overwhelming support from his home country of Serbia, but many others have criticized him.
TENNIS
China anti-virus measures in full-force after Beijing case

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing's first reported case of the omicron variant has prompted stepped-up measures in the nation's capital, just weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. State media has said that following the positive test announced Saturday, more than 13,000 people and all places the patient may have visited over previous days have been tested. The infected person lives and works in the city’s northwestern district of Haidian and had no travel history outside of Beijing for the past two weeks. No new cases were reported in Beijing on Monday, although the nearby city of Tianjin saw another 80 cases recorded over the previous 24 hours. All transit links between the capital and Tianjin have been severed as the capital considers stronger restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Japan's Kishida says virus measures, defense top priorities

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said fighting the pandemic was a “top priority” for his government in his speech opening this year’s parliamentary session. Kishida on Monday also named stepping up defense measures against rising regional threats as a priority, hours after North Korea test-fired two possible ballistic missiles — its fourth this year. In his speech, Kishida urged Japanese companies to promote remote work, and called on schools to use online classes flexibly. The highly transmissible omicron variant has driven infections higher in Japan and started to paralyze medical and public services in some areas, as more people are forced to self-isolate. Japan last week trimmed the 14-day quarantine period to 10 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA Bobsled reveals 12-person team for Beijing Olympics

USA Bobsled has chosen 12 sliders to be part of the team headed to the Beijing Olympics. The women's team includes drivers Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries. The women's push athletes are Kaysha Love and Sylvia Hoffman. The men's team has drivers Hunter Church and Frank Del Duca. They're joined by push athletes Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Kris Horn, Jimmy Reed, Carlo Valdes, Charlie Volker and Josh Williamson.
SPORTS
Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic has arrived in Dubai after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player’s hopes of defending his Australian Open title. The Emirates plane carrying Djokovic touched down after a 13 1/2-hour flight from Melbourne, where he had argued in court he should be allowed to stay under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month. It wasn’t immediately clear where he planned to travel next. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies in Australia. His rival Rafael Nadal is the only former Australian Open men’s champion in the tournament that began Monday.
TENNIS
Former NBA great Yao Ming addresses Peng Shuai, Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Former NBA great Yao Ming says he and others had a pleasant talk when they met last month with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. The Grand Slam champion in women's doubles had disappeared after making a sexual assault allegation against a former high-ranking Chinese official. Yao played for the Houston Rockets from 2002-11. He used stories and humor to deflect challenging questions at a news conference to promote the Beijing Winter Olympics. He also says it is unfortunate that Novak Djokovic won’t play at the Australian Open because of his COVID-19 vaccination status. Yao adds that he isn’t qualified to judge Australia’s pandemic policies.
TENNIS
Serbia's president urges Djokovic to come home

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has called on Novak Djokovic to return to his native country hours after the top-ranked tennis player lost his court battle to play at the Australian Open and was deported. It was not immediately clear where Djokovic would go after saying he was “disappointed” with losing his appeal against deportation and adding that he needs “some time to rest and to recuperate” after the 11-day saga. In addition to his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and overwhelming support, he could go to Marbella, Spain or Monte Carlo where he has residences and where he has spent most of his time away from tennis.
TENNIS
Beijing Olympics tickets will not be publicly sold due to COVID-19

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tickets for the Winter Olympics set to begin on Feb. 4 will be distributed to "targeted" groups of people and will not be sold to the general public, the organising committee said on Monday, in the latest setback to the Games inflicted by COVID-19. Organisers had said in September that there would not be any international spectators at the Games, under COVID-19 prevention policies that have all but shut China's borders to international travellers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sierra Leone and debutant Gambia the African Cup surprises

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Sierra Leone has capitalized on a goalkeeper error deep in injury time for a 2-2 draw against two-time champion Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations. Ivorian goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré fell while trying to gather a header back from one of his defenders and the ball slipped out his grasp. Alhaji Kamara was there to score the equalizer in the 93rd minute. Sierra Leone is playing at its first African Cup in 26 years and having a memorable time. It also drew with defending champion Algeria. Sierra Leone isn’t the only team throwing up big surprises. Gambia held Mali 1-1 and leads its group on its first appearance at a major tournament.
SOCCER
US women's hockey coach Joel Johnson deftly juggles 2 jobs

Opportunity came knocking twice over the span of two months last year, leaving Joel Johnson no choice but to say yes to juggling two women's hockey coaching jobs. Johnson is coach of the U.S. women's national hockey team seeking to defend its Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Winter Games next month. He was promoted after Bob Corkum resigned in April. In June, the 47-year-old was hired as head coach of the St. Thomas University women's hockey team, which made the jump to the Division I level this season. It helps that both teams are a 20-minute drive apart.
JOBS
Europe-chasing Frankfurt held in 1-1 draw at Augsburg

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s ambitions to fight for European qualification have been dented by a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Augsburg. Daichi Kamada gave Frankfurt the lead in the 22nd minute when he ran onto a through ball and leaped over goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz before knocking the ball in. Michael Gregoritsch leveled for Augsburg 16 minutes later with a fine finish from a tight angle. Two teams in the relegation zone, Arminia Bielefeld and Greuther Fürth, play later Sunday.
SOCCER
Eagles' Sweat out against Tampa Bay...Durant sidelined

UNDATED (AP) — Day 2 of the NFL playoffs is underway in Tampa, where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are hosting Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The teams are meeting in the postseason for the first time since the NFC championship game after the 2002 season. The Bucs won that one, advancing to their first Super Bowl. Philadelphia defensive end Josh Sweat is inactive after being admitted to the hospital earlier in the week for what the team described as a “life-threatening situation.” The Eagles released a statement before the game saying Sweat went to the hospital Tuesday night for “an emergency procedure."
NFL

