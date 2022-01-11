ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Rear-Ends Squad Car; Admits Smoking Pot

By Kim David
KROC News
KROC News
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who said he was on his way to court Monday afternoon ended up in jail after getting into a scuffle with officers. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt....

KROC News

Rochester Man Sentenced To Prison For Torching Minneapolis Pawnshop

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced to prison for the arson of a Minneapolis pawnshop that resulted in the death of a man. On Friday, 26-year-old Montez Lee was sentenced to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Court records show that Lee broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis in May of 2020, and video footage showed Lee pouring a fire accelerant around the pawnshop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The fire destroyed the building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Three People Injured in Crash on Highway 52 Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people from Rochester and one from Pine Island were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the two vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 52 just north of Pine Island when the vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 52 and 500th St just after 7:30 p.m.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Nice! Detroit Lakes Police Officers Go Above & Beyond For Working Mother

Over the last couple of years, it seems that there have been some disappointing and really tragic stories involving police officers right here in Minnesota. Many times in many communities across Minnesota and the US, there are countless untold stories about things law enforcement has done that aren't recognized publically. It might be an officer mowing the lawn of someone who was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, instead of citing a mother for no car seat the officer takes that person to Target to buy one. This is one of those accounts, shared by the Chief of the Detroit Lakes Police Department in northern Minnesota about actions his officers took, and told no one, only to have the chief find out after the fact and really by happenstance, that he even saw it.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KROC News

Intercepted Package of Meth Leads To Arrest of Houston County Man

Houston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Houston man faces a felony drug possession charge after he was arrested Wednesday. Houston County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg said that the sheriff's office along with the Southeast MN Violent Crime Enforcement Team received information on Tuesday from the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police that a UPS package containing approximately 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was intercepted. The package was addressed to 59-year-old Todd Lamore.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Woman Admits Nearly Killing Owatonna Man In Knife Attack

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - A Waseca woman who nearly killed her boyfriend has worked out a plea agreement that will keep her out of prison. Police say the victim coded just after they arrived at the scene. Court records show 35-year-old Tierrah Wells has pleaded guilty to a...
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

Owatonna Man Admits To Brass Knuckles/Knife Murder

Owatonna, MN (KROC AM News) - An Owatonna man has pleaded to a 2020 murder. During a court hearing Thursday in Steele County Court, 29-year-old Hassan Hassan pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault charges. As part of a plea agreement, another 2nd-degree murder charge was dismissed. Hassan will...
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

Rochester City Council Upholds Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - The Rochester City Council consented to the Declaration of Local Emergency during an emergency session Sunday, requiring masks to be worn in indoor public spaces through February 7th. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton signed the declaration on Saturday, requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Three Hurt In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Eyota

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Elliot Wilkens of Byron was southbound on the highway when he collided with a small SUV. That vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Nhia Her of Rochester. A passenger in his vehicle was identified as 58-year-old X Kelly Her of Rochester. She and the two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

New Date Scheduled For Rochester Man’s Second Murder Trial

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A date has been scheduled for the second murder trial of a Rochester man. An Olmsted County jury in December deliberated the case against 33-year-old Muhidin Abukar for 18 hours before declaring “an unresolvable impasse.”. A few weeks later, Olmsted County Attorney Mark...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Prison Sentence For Rochester Teen Who Shot His Father

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester teenager who shot his father during an argument over rent money is on his way to prison. Sentenced Monday was 19-year-old Colby Cleveland. He was given a 36-month sentence for his 2nd-degree assault conviction. The sentence was part of a plea agreement...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Mayor Norton, Will Rochester Get Vax Mandate Like Twin Cities?

Will Rochester, Minnesota, see the Mayor and City Council enact a Covid vaccine mandate like the Twin Cities mayors announced yesterday?. Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St....
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

One Woman Killed, Another Injured In Wabasha County Traffic Crash

Kellogg, MN (KROC AM News) - A Wisconsin woman was killed and a Lake City woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic crash near Kellogg on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the deadly crash occurred just before noon at the intersection of Highways 42 and 61, just south of Kellogg. There is a stop sign for traffic on Highway 42.
KELLOGG, MN
