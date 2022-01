ACC Network (Reece Davis, Debbie Antonelli) “The problems are that they've got some guys that are dynamic and talented enough to be able to create offense anytime that they want to, whether it's for themselves or for their teammates. They can shoot the ball, but their ability 1-on-1, off the bounce, to be able to attack and get to the basket is really good. One of the things that we've talked about is how important it is to be able to guard your guy and taking pride and being able to defend your guy without help, but also putting ourselves in positions where we can help to protect the paint." -- UNC head coach Hubert Davis on facing Miami.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO