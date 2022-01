A 17-year-old has been arrested on theft charges in connection with the kidnapping of a 1-year-old boy from outside his Clarkston apartment in November. Blaise Barnett was missing for more than 36 hours before he was discovered Nov. 11 sitting inside a vehicle parked in a Clarkston resident’s driveway, less than a mile from his Montreal Road apartment where he was taken along with his family’s SUV. The abduction triggered a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, and a frantic search that involved multiple local and state authorities, as well as the FBI.

CLARKSTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO