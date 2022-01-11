ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Arctic cold settles into New England

Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArctic cold has moved into New England and the wind chills will be so cold that frostbite can...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Parts of New England to see extreme cold, closures this week

BOSTON (AP) — The New England states are bracing for extreme cold that is already closing some schools and threatening the power grid this week. Boston, the state’s largest public school district, announced Monday that schools will not open on Tuesday because of expected extremely cold temperatures. National Weather Service forecasters say the high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8. A Maine power company is also advising customers take steps in advance of the temperature drop in that state.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arctic blast brings dangerously cold conditions early this week

Arctic air will bring dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills across the northern and eastern U.S. early this week. Much of the Northeast saw temperatures recover a bit on Sunday, but Monday will feel noticeably colder as Arctic air approaches the region. This frigid air mass already made its way...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Omaha.com

Another shot of blustery Arctic cold headed to Omaha

Strong winds and bitingly cold weather will make being outside unpleasant the next few days. And windy weather is on tap at least through Sunday, though not nearly as strong as the winds that were blowing through Tuesday evening. Winds in excess of 40 mph were expected Tuesday evening. Double-digit...
OMAHA, NE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Cold Arriving in New England

Bitter cold is heading into our area by Monday night, and it's going to be low enough that we've issued a First Alert. Monday’s highs will remain in the 20s with sunshine. Lake effect snow showers or flurries continue to stretch all the way from Lake Ontario thanks to the arctic airmass moving in above.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
whdh.com

Cold Tomorrow, Arctic Blast Tuesday

Skies gradually clear tonight and temperatures start to drop. The gusty wind that we have around is starting to dry out the ground after a decent amount of snow melt today. Even with that wind drying things out, I don’t think it’ll completely dry the ground. Untreated surfaces may be slick for the Monday morning commute.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Cold Emergency Declared in Boston Ahead of Arctic Blast of Frigid Air

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency for Boston on Saturday, when frigid weather will drop temperatures and wind chill extremely low. The city is turning Boston Centers for Youth & Families facilities that are open Saturday into warming centers, Wu said Friday. See a list of the facilities here.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Arctic blast brings dangerously cold temperatures to Maine Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine — An arctic blast of dangerously cold air brought dangerously cold temperatures to Maine on Tuesday. Air temperatures Tuesday morning were below zero for most of southern and central Maine. Gusty northwest winds pushed wind chill temperatures to 30 to 40 degrees below zero in the mountains...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedram Javaheri
Person
Bob Saget
universalhub.com

Measuring snow in New England

Our own Cybah reports the area in front of Chelsea City Hall got one large Dunkin' iced-coffee cup's worth of snow this morning. In Jamaica Plain, Jodi Solomon used an older method: A ruler. In Milton, Jennifer Ray used the same. In Franklin, WHDH's Kimberly Bookman used a variety of...
CHELSEA, MA
mprnews.org

Mildest temps this Saturday; arctic cold returns for Sunday

Saturday will definitely be the milder day of this weekend. Saturday highs will reach the 20s across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with some lower 30s in far southern Minnesota and teens in the far northwest. Some spots in the metro area will top out in the upper 20s to around 30.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Cold Snap#Arctic#College Football#Extreme Weather#Cnn
news4sanantonio.com

Arctic air and cold expected over the next few weeks, says meteorologist

WASHINGTON (TND) — 2022 is off to a fierce start when it comes to extreme weather across the U.S., with Monday’s major winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic and South, following flooding and tornadoes in the South and Midwest, a devastating wildfire in Colorado and record high temperatures in the Southeast.
ENVIRONMENT
mprnews.org

Cold press: Arctic blast set to deliver subzero temps

A strong storm causing high winds, blowing snow and reduced visibility Wednesday is sending temperatures tumbling to dangerously cold levels. The storm that tracked directly across southern Minnesota on Tuesday continues to affect the state as it heads east. Snow reports are still coming in and are always hard to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WMUR.com

Arctic blast of cold air this week for New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arctic cold front will cross the region to start the week, bringing dangerously cold temperatures to New Hampshire. It will be chilly Monday under a partly sunny sky with high temperatures in the 20s before an arctic front crosses the region later in the day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
nbcboston.com

Winter Makes Its Return Sunday Night as Cold Air Moves Into New England

Winter finally makes a return Sunday night as colder air funnels into the region behind a strong cold front. We’ll see a bit of light snow across portions of northern New Hampshire eastward into Maine the first half of the night, then clearing will commence thereafter. An additional inch or two of snow is possible through about 1 a.m.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy