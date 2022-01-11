How a change in mindset allowed Caroline Ducharme to flip the switch and emerge for the UConn women’s basketball team

UConn women’s basketball freshman Caroline Ducharme can be an over-thinker, maybe a little bit of a perfectionist. At least she was early on this season.

After a strong summer in which she impressed coach Geno Auriemma and teammates alike, the No. 5 recruit from the class of 2021 started the season “overthinking everything and not wanting to make mistakes instead of just playing and doing what I do best,” she said Sunday. Auriemma even joked that the 6-foot-2 guard “made me look stupid when I kept saying [in the preseason] how well she was practicing and how excited I was for her.”

That Ducharme is a far cry from the one who’s shown up the last month for the Huskies, a player leading the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game since Paige Bueckers was sidelined for two months and averaging 18.3 points in the last three contests alone. Her 24-point breakout game against current No. 3 Louisville last month kept the Huskies in it until the final minutes of the loss, but her 17 points and strong defense Sunday against Creighton were just as important in propelling UConn to its 63-55 win.

Ducharme will certainly have her ups and downs, as all freshman do, but it appears the Milton, Mass., native has arrived for the Huskies and is here to stay; that’s a huge credit to her meeting the opportunity that emerged with an onslaught of injuries in UConn’s backcourt, but it’s also just as much a product of a more subtle mental shift.

“I think just changing the mindset to doing what you do, and everyone has their role and do what you know how to do, I think that’s really helped me and improved my confidence and made me more comfortable out there,” Ducharme said.

Ducharme may have been overthinking things early on this season, but her ability to not dwell on mistakes is what attracted Auriemma to her in the first place. That, along with the way she plays with a chip on her shoulder, produced a competitive spirit that Auriemma says he doesn’t often find in kids these days.

“She just plays on,” Auriemma said. “She doesn’t worry about what the previous play brought. If it was a made shot or missed shot, doesn’t matter. She just goes on and makes the next play, the next play, the next play, and that’s what I really admire about her.”

“I just try not to get down on little things,” Ducharme added. “If you let a couple bad plays pile up, it turns into a bad game.”

That could be difficult for her to keep in mind early on. Ducharme didn’t get a ton of playing time in UConn’s first four games, where she averaged just six minutes, and when she was on the floor, she tried to do too many things or was in her head. She could be turnover-prone, couldn’t find her shot and struggled defensively.

But as she was thrust into a bigger role with the quick succession of injuries to Bueckers, Nika Mühl and Azzi Fudd, it was all the more critical that Ducharme got back to being herself — both in terms of her basketball skills and how she approaches the game. And as one of three available guards for the foreseeable future, she had no choice but to just play.

She did just that by not letting a quiet first half dictate how she finished a game. Ducharme got on track with 14 fourth-quarter points against Notre Dame, following that up with 12 points in the final 22 minutes against UCLA. More recently, she’s been able to sustain those efforts for longer: Her 13-point fourth quarter against Louisville was preceded by a fairly productive 11 points through the first three quarters, and against Creighton on Sunday her scoring was fairly evenly distributed as well. In all, her 44% clip from the field (32.3% from 3) are the best marks of any currently healthy UConn guard.

And while Ducharme’s scoring is much needed for this UConn team, she’s finding ways to impact the game elsewhere: She’s consistent on the glass, brings the ball up the floor and finds teammates for baskets. While her length can make her a huge asset defensively, she initially struggled to keep her assignment in front of her. She put in extra time to to improve defensively, which was apparent Sunday with her three-block, two-steal outing. Auriemma, who earlier in the season made it clear he wasn’t thrilled with Ducharme’s defense, said Sunday she was “real good” on that end of the floor “in a lot of different ways.”

Success tends to breed more success, and the more basketball experience under her belt, Auriemma projects, the better Ducharme will be. The freshman’s role could fluctuate as Fudd and eventually Bueckers return from injuries, but maintaining her competitive edge will no doubt pay dividends.

“She wants to be really, really good,” Auriemma said. “Whatever she sets her mind to, it’s going to get done. I have no doubt about that.”

UConn back in AP top 10

After three weeks outside the top 10 of the Associated Press poll, the Huskies are back in the fray, coming in at No. 10 in the latest AP poll released Monday. UConn fell outside the top 10 for the first time since 2005 following its loss to Louisville on Dec. 19.

Future nonconference opponents are in the top five. Tennessee (No. 5) rose two spots and South Carolina stayed at No. 1. Previous UConn opponents came it at No. 15 (Georgia Tech), No. 20 (Notre Dame) and No. 24 (USF).

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com .