Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

 5 days ago

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer will head to the Beijing Games early to spend three weeks in quarantine because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, she said Tuesday. Chinese authorities require unvaccinated Olympians to...

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
Denmark lifts COVID restrictions, opens many public venues

HELSINKI (AP) — Denmark lifted a number of coronavirus restrictions and allowed the reopening of certain venues Sunday despite the spread of the omicron variant in the country. Cinemas, zoos, museums and theaters were among the places that could welcome visitors again. Limited numbers of spectators also were allowed...
Djokovic leaves Australia but debate goes on in vaccine saga

Australia made its decision, but opinion remains divided worldwide on Novak Djokovic and whether he should have been allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. At a tennis center in Phoenix on Sunday, employee Stan Taylor said the lobby was abuzz with just one...
TENNIS
Former NBA great Yao Ming addresses Peng Shuai, Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Former NBA great Yao Ming said Monday he and others had a pleasant talk when they met last month with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose disappearance after making a sexual assault allegation against a former government official raised international concern. He also said it is...
Beijing Olympics tickets will not be publicly sold due to COVID-19

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tickets for the Winter Olympics set to begin on Feb. 4 will be distributed to "targeted" groups of people and will not be sold to the general public, the organising committee said on Monday, in the latest setback to the Games inflicted by COVID-19. Organisers had said in September that there would not be any international spectators at the Games, under COVID-19 prevention policies that have all but shut China's borders to international travellers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
No vaccine? No cafe, according to new French virus law

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament approved a law Sunday that will exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues, the central measure of government efforts to protect hospitals amid record numbers of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The National Assembly adopted the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK travel to France: What are the new rules?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”These are the key questions and answers about travel from the UK to France . What do I need to travel to France?As a British traveller going on holiday, visiting family or friends or embarking on a business...
TRAVEL
China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics

The number of Covid-19 cases in China reached its highest level since March 2020 on Monday, as Beijing races to smother outbreaks just three weeks before hosting the Winter Olympics. But after a local Omicron case was detected in Beijing over the weekend, authorities also tightened regulations for arrivals from elsewhere in China.
SPORTS
Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Volcano triggers Tonga tsunami, alerts from Japan to US

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific erupted Saturday with a stunning blast, sending tsunami waves onto nearby Tonga and to the north in Japan, with warnings of dangerous ocean surges issued as far away as the US West Coast. Dramatic satellite images showed the long, rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai send a huge mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave across the surrounding waters. A tsunami wave measuring 1.2 metres (four feet) was observed in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. The Japan Meteorological Agency said tsunami reached that country's Pacific coast, too, with waves as high as three meters (11 feet) possible.
ENVIRONMENT

