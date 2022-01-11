ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMSG: Dog Leads Police to Help Save Injured Human

By Bobby Bones, JD Collins
Kickin Country 100.5
If you wake up with The Bobby Bones Show on Kickin' Country (The New 99-1 and 100.5, Kickin' Country) you hear a segment called Tell Me Something Good at :55 past the hour. Tuesday morning, Lunchbox had a GREAT Story. Here'...

Dog leads New Hampshire police to owner and other man seriously injured in crash: "She's my little guardian angel"

A German shepherd named Tinsley helped New Hampshire State Police track down two people who had been ejected and seriously injured in a rollover car crash, CBS Boston reports. Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a lost dog in Lebanon on Interstate 89 at the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The responding trooper found a German Shephard running in the road. When the trooper tried to get close, the dog ran north toward Vermont.
LEBANON, NH
The Independent

Dog hailed as ‘hero’ for helping save owner who was injured in car crash

A dog owner has described his one-year-old Shiloh Shepherd as his “guardian angel” after she led police to his wrecked vehicle, in which he had been trapped and injured.The dog, named Tinsley, was reported to New Hampshire State Police after she was seen looking “skittish and scared” on a highway bridge on Tuesday night.Officers from the Lebanon Police Department located her but when they tried to get off the highway, Tinsley would run ahead and then stop to look at them as though trying to get the officers to follow her.According to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire State...
thewoodyshow.com

Heroic New England Dog Leads Police To Owner Injured In Serious Crash

A heroic New England dog not only survived a serious car crash, but managed to lead officers across state lines back to the scene and her injured owner. WCAX reports Lebanon Police responded to a reported accident on Interstate 89 bridge connecting New Hampshire and Vermont at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday (January 3) and found the German shepherd nearby, before realizing why the dog was in the area.
CBS Boston

Stoneham Police Officer Needs 30 Stitches To Face And Head After Being Attacked By Dog

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer is recovering after he was mauled by a dog on Sunday morning. Officer Joe Ponzo was making a routine call at a home when he was attacked. Police said the dog lunged at the officer when the homeowner opened the door. Ponzo needed 30 stitches to his face and head. A Stoneham police officer was attacked by a dog on Sunday (Photo Via Stoneham Police) Stoneham Animal Control reminded residents to secure their dogs in a different room if they know that police, fire, or medical personnel are responding to their homes. “These Officers take enough risks and should not have to worry about bad pet owners,” animal control wrote on Facebook.
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
The Independent

911 call of Jason Walker shooting reveals nurse being ignored as she tried to save Black man shot by white police officer

The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
whdh.com

Mass. man dies after falling while snowboarding on Loon Mountain in NH

LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man died after falling while snowboarding on Loon Mountain in New Hampshire last Saturday. Emergency crews responding to a report of an unresponsive person in the First Aid Room at the mountain began performing life-saving medical services to Samuel Forman, of Sudbury; however, he succumbed to his injuries, according to Lincoln, N.H. police.
The Independent

South Dakota man arrested after his mother accidentally serves pot brownies at senior centre

A South Dakota man has been arrested and slapped with a felony drug charge after his mother unwittingly served his marijuana brownies to senior citizens at a community centre.A probable cause affidavit said that Michael James Koranda, 46, was arrested on 5 January after officers at the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office began to probe reports of “possible poisonings” at the Tabor Community Centre, reported NBC News.The probe came after dispatchers received a series of calls about possible poisonings involving senior citizens at a card game in the centre on 4 January.“An investigation into the incident led me to believe...
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

