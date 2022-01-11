ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Author Kwame Alexander to launch new trilogy this fall

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyRzX_0dibIC7500
Books The Door of No Return This cover image released by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers shows "The Door of No Return" by Kwame Alexander, jacket art © 2022 by Sindiso Nyoni. (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers via AP) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A trilogy by award-winning children's author Kwame Alexander that tells the saga of an African family begins this fall with “The Door of No Return.”

The book will be published Sept. 27, Little Brown & Company announced Tuesday. According to the publisher, the three books follow the lives of 11-year-old Kofi and his family from pre-colonial Ghana to the “woes and wonders” they face in Europe and America.

“Every story has a beginning, a middle, and an end," Alexander said in a statement. "I wrote this one because people need to know that the middle (passage) was not our beginning. I wanted to speak the truth about the history of African Americans, because while most of us are aware of the American part it’s time for us to know more about the African part, right?”

Alexander's novel from 2015, “The Crossover,” won the Newbery Medal for the year's best children's book. His other works include the novels “Booked” and “He Said, She Said," the picture story “The Undefeated” and the poetry collections “Kupenda” and “Crush.”

___

This story corrects the release date to Sept. 27.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Area author launches inaugural book tour

GONZALES – Local author Rachel Davidson recently published an autobiography aimed at inspiring women to break through fear and live with purpose and power. The book chronicles her life story as a young girl born in Brazil who overcomes challenges and obstacles to follow her dreams. Throughout the book,...
GONZALES, LA
nmu.edu

New Webinar with Book Authors Debuts

Lynn Domina, Northern Michigan University English department head and professor, is launching a new webinar series titled "Let's Talk Books at NMU" on Friday, Jan. 21. Each month, she will invite a scholar with a recently published book to join her for a discussion of their work. The webinars will be held at 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month. The public is invited to join.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WEKU

The oldest living American veteran of World War II dies at 112

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known living American veteran of World War II, died early Wednesday morning, according to the National World War II Museum. He was 112. "He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him," said Stephen Watson, the museum's president and chief executive. "He proudly served our country during World War II, and returned home to serve his community and church. His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him."
MILITARY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Alexander
WKRC

Here are the women who will be appearing on quarters in 2022

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The United States Mint has five new designs for quarters starting next year. As part of the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year project features coins with designs on the reverse (colloquially known as the tails) side of the coin. Collectors and enthusiasts can expect new...
WASHINGTON STATE
familyeducation.com

25 Must-Read Children’s Books for Black History Month

Editor’s Note: We know raising kids can be hard. That’s why we’re dedicated to making your life easier with the latest and greatest parenting advice and products. We wanted to let you know that if you chose to purchase one of the items featured in this post, we may receive a small commission for it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Idaho8.com

10 places that shaped Martin Luther King Jr.’s march in history

Martin Luther King Jr. was born and raised in the American South, but his dream of racial equality and social justice reverberated out of his region, into the whole country and around the world. And it just wasn’t his vision that spanned the globe — the man himself embarked on travels far and wide.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Brown Company#African Americans#American#The Associated Press
Billboard

Every 2022 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

The emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant has led to a spike in coronavirus infections across the U.S. at the start of 2022, with the number increasing every day — and as a result, COVID-19 continues to take its toll on the live music industry. As announcements of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
The Free Press

Psychologist finds his author’s voice through ‘Marble Wars’ trilogy

Kevin J. Edwards doesn’t consider himself to be a writer. Writing is difficult for him, he says, and he is a horrible speller. Instead, he considers himself to be a storyteller. A clinical psychologist by training, Edwards — a Fairmont native now living in Brainerd — has fulfilled a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
The Hollywood Reporter

Telemundo to Launch Streaming Brand This Fall on Peacock

Telemundo is launching a streaming brand within Peacock that will cater to younger generations of Hispanic audiences who are based in the U.S., the company said on Thursday. The content hub, called Tplus, will include a slew of new scripted and unscripted shows, including a six-part docuseries about the Colombian artist J Balvin from Exile Content Studio and NBC News Studios, an anthology docuseries about top stories in Latino pop culture and a show about three middle-aged Latino couples in L.A. in the midst of “emotional crossroads in their marriages,” according to a logline shared by the network. Premium tier subscribers to...
FIFA
Journal Inquirer

‘Monarch’ launch delayed until fall

It was almost impossible to watch the Fox Network for any length of time without seeing a promo for the new series “Monarch.”. The promos for “Monarch” almost outnumbered the Geico commercials. I was looking forward to it — Susan Sarandon, the star of the show, based...
TV SERIES
NewsOne

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 16, 2022 While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Brigadier General Charles McGee was called home at the age of 102. NBC 4 Washington quoted his family as saying McGee passed away peacefully Sunday […]
SOCIETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
73K+
Followers
84K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy