ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer says she will head to the Beijing Games early to...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Djokovic leaving Australia after losing deportation appeal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has left Australia after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. A court earlier unanimously dismissed the No. 1-ranked tennis player’s challenge to cancel his visa. The 34-year-old Serb said he was “extremely disappointed” by the court ruling but respected it. He left on a flight to Dubai, the same United Arab Emirates city he flew to Australia from. He has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including three in a row, but this time won’t even get the chance to try. In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic criticized the court hearing as “a farce with a lot of lies.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the ruling will help keep Australians safe.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Snowboard#Quarantine#Beijing#Ap#Chinese
kion546.com

Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — To some, it seems a cloud has been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still is almost palpably present, his name on everyone’s lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year. Djokovic left Australia after a court upheld the cancellation of his visa because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. As the No. 1-ranked male player and the defending champion, Djokovic would have been the marquee attraction of the tournament. In absentia, he still exercised an outsized influence on opening day Monday.
TENNIS
kion546.com

Italian skier Brignone wins World Cup super-G with gutsy run

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone saw a gutsy run rewarded with the victory in the fifth women’s World Cup super-G of the season. Brignone gained about three-tenths of a second on her rivals with an attacking and risky approach in the middle part of the Kälberloch course. Corinne Suter came closest with a strong finish to close the gap to Brignone to 0.04 seconds. Ariane Rädler was 0.17 behind in third for the Austrian’s first career podium result. Italian teammate Sofia Goggia started despite complaining about soreness after a crash in Saturday’s downhill and finished 19th. Mikaela Shiffrin opted not to race this weekend and focus on training.
SPORTS
kion546.com

USA Bobsled reveals 12-person team for Beijing Olympics

USA Bobsled has chosen 12 sliders to be part of the team headed to the Beijing Olympics. The women’s team includes drivers Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries. The women’s push athletes are Kaysha Love and Sylvia Hoffman. The men’s team has drivers Hunter Church and Frank Del Duca. They’re joined by push athletes Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Kris Horn, Jimmy Reed, Carlo Valdes, Charlie Volker and Josh Williamson.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Reuters

Beijing Olympics tickets will not be publicly sold due to COVID-19

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Tickets for the Winter Olympics set to begin on Feb. 4 will be distributed to "targeted" groups of people and will not be sold to the general public, the organising committee said on Monday, in the latest setback to the Games inflicted by COVID-19. Organisers had said in September that there would not be any international spectators at the Games, under COVID-19 prevention policies that have all but shut China's borders to international travellers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kion546.com

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open has started without nine-time champion Novak Djokovic. Finally, the focus is on the tennis. Naomi Osaka opened her title defense with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio in the second match on Rod Laver Arena. Rafael Nadal is the only past champion in the men’s bracket after Djokovic’s late withdrawal. Nadal also had a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron as he renewed his bid for a men’s record 21st major singles title. Djokovic was heading home after losing a legal battle Sunday to have his visa reinstated despite not being vaccinated for COVID-19.
TENNIS
kion546.com

Tennis star’s deportation exposes Australian border debate

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Weary of some of the harshest COVID-19 border restrictions in the world, many Australians wanted tennis star Novak Djokovic kicked out of their country for traveling to a tennis tournament without being vaccinated. But the backdrop to the government’s tough line on the defending Australian Open champion _ and Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s description of the expulsion as a “decision to keep our borders strong” _ dates to nearly a decade ago. It also shines a light on Australia’s complicated, and strongly criticized, immigration and border policies. Now, with the next election due by May, Djokovic has become the new focus of the government’s claim to a tough stance on border protection. Opposition leaders argue that the tennis star has exposed government failures.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu jokes about Australian Open hype as Sloane Stephens showdown looms

Emma Raducanu poked fun at the hyperbole around her in a pointed advert on the eve of the Australian Open and now she hopes her tennis can do the talking at Melbourne Park.In the promotion for her sponsors Nike an intense Raducanu hits balls while words like “distracted”, “perfect”, “fluke” and “one-hit wonder” flash up behind her.Perspective has been hard to find in the aftermath of the teenager’s fairy-tale US Open triumph, with projections of world domination quickly followed by accusations of too much focus on off-court activities when she failed to immediately back up the title in her...
TENNIS
kion546.com

US women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson deftly juggles 2 jobs

Opportunity came knocking twice over the span of two months last year, leaving Joel Johnson no choice but to say yes to juggling two women’s hockey coaching jobs. Johnson is coach of the U.S. women’s national hockey team seeking to defend its Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Winter Games next month. He was promoted after Bob Corkum resigned in April. In June, the 47-year-old was hired as head coach of the St. Thomas University women’s hockey team, which made the jump to the Division I level this season. It helps that both teams are a 20-minute drive apart.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy