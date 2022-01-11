WATCH: Click here to see Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State Address

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected drone attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi’s international airport. Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage a huge undersea volcanic eruption left in the Pacific island nation. A towering ash cloud since Saturday’s eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand hopes...
The FBI identified the suspect who took four people hostage Saturday at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue as Malik Faisal Akram, 44. Authorities said Saturday night that Akram had died, while all four hostages made it out alive. Akram was a British citizen, the FBI said. He arrived to the U.S....
A hero's welcome greeted Novak Djokovic on his arrival back on home soil in Serbia on Monday after he was deported from Australia for failing to meet the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements. The world's No. 1 male player was greeted by journalists and supporters after landing in Belgrade, Serbia,...
DALLAS — All hostages have been released safely from a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area following a more than 10-hour standoff, and the man responsible is dead, according to local and federal law enforcement officials. A group of four people, including the rabbi, were taken hostage at about...
Mark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan due to an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a university employee," the school said Saturday on its website. The removal was effective "immediately," the University of Michigan Board of Regents said, adding that members learned on Dec. 8, 2021,...
The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee announced on Wednesday that tickets to the games will no longer be sold to the general public because of the COVID-19. Individuals living in China’s mainland were at first the only people allowed to purchase tickets for the winter games, but now the organizing committee is discontinuing ticket sales overall “Given the current grave and complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The woman identified by police as the victim who was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday was a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting, according to a LinkedIn page bearing the same name and image of the victim. New York City...
