The Little Rock NAACP’s annual “marade” for M.L. King Day will go virtual this year because of the pandemic. The timing might or might not present a conflict for those favored with an invite to the state-sponsored prayer breakfast that day at which the keynoter will be former Gov. Mike Huckabee, an avowed opponent of the John Lewis Voting Rights legislation and a frequent critic of Black politicians (Vice President Kamala Harris recently). The event is at the Governor’s Mansion. The state website doesn’t list the time nor has it yet responded to my FOI request from last Friday about terms of Huckabee’s appearance and the list of those favored with an invitation.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO