Financial Times

This article is the latest part of the FT’s Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign. The writer is EU commissioner for financial services, financial stability and capital markets union. I grew up on a farm in Ireland, one of eight siblings. It’s where I first learnt about money. We sold...
A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
US consumer price growth rose at the fastest pace in almost four decades in December, stoking the Federal Reserve’s fears about the threat of elevated inflation and its consequences for the economic recovery. The consumer price index (CPI) increased at a 7 per cent year on year pace last...
The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday. The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a "Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States The Chinese leader touted his country's efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad as he delivered the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held in place of its annual January meeting...
Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. One BlackRock exchange traded fund accounted for nearly three quarters of net inflows into all ETFs listed on Singapore’s stock exchange last year, as assets in ETFs listed on the Singapore Exchange soared 47 per cent to S$12.55bn ($9.24bn).
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
United States: Strong Momentum Prior to Omicron, Despite December's Soft Payroll Print. The Fed's more hawkish tone in December's FOMC minutes set the tone for financial markets this week, overshadowing the record surge in COVID infections. December's jobs data were disappointing and a bit confusing. Nonfarm employment rose far less that expected, with employers adding just 199K jobs. The household employment data, however, had another strong gain. The number of employed persons rose by 651K. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%. Slightly softer-than-expected ISM manufacturing and services reports and a wider trade gap suggest supply-chain issues were easing prior to the Omicron surge. Unfortunately, that surge will likely reverse some of this improvement.
China’s annual trade surplus surges to record $676bn for 2021. China’s annual trade surplus reached an all-time high in 2021, government data released Friday showed, as the country’s surging exports help prop-up its growth prospects. The monthly trade surplus for December beat estimates to come in at...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
The US economy has transitioned quickly from an early cycle recovery from the pandemic. After initial expansion, it now appears to be rapidly progressing toward the dynamics seen in the latter stages of the economic cycle. Certainly, the US labour market is increasingly behaving in a late cycle fashion. As...
The global exchange traded fund industry not only attracted record inflows it also racked up extraordinary growth in the breadth and depth of its offering last year. An overall total of 1,503 ETFs and exchange traded commodities were launched, far ahead of the previous record of 873 recorded in 2018, according to data from Morningstar.
The fortunes of the world’s 10 richest men – including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates – more than doubled during the pandemic to $1.5 trillion, according to Oxfam. Their soaring profits since the pandemic began has made them six times more wealthy than the world’s poorest 3.1 billion people, the charity said, adding that since March 2020 a new billionaire has been minted almost every day. Meanwhile, 160 million more people have been forced into poverty during the pandemic, Oxfam said, citing numbers from the Forbes 2021 Billionaires List, Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Databook and the World Bank.It...
