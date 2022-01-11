ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens OC Greg Roman Gets Vote of Confidence?

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSoiq_0dib9Cp900

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has become a polarizing figure in Baltimore.

While the Ravens' ground game has been dominant even after losing their top three running backs in training camp, the passing attack has not been as dominant.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson offered his support for Roman after the season ended with a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers. The Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years.

“Coach Greg Roman has been great for us for these last couple of years since he stepped in," Jackson said. "He’s a great coach, and we’re glad he’s here. I can’t get into that. I don’t really know what they’ve got going on upstairs. You’ve got to talk to ‘E.D.C.’ [executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta] and those guys about stuff like that. That’s not anything I … I don’t talk about stuff like that. He’s been good for us, though.”

Baltimore's offense did not perform that poorly this season despite a myriad of injuries.

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens offense this season and where it ranked among the league's 32 teams:

Points per game: 22.8 (17th)

Yards per game: 378.8, (6th)

Passing yards per game: 233 (13th)

Rushing yards per game: 145.8 (3rd)

Both wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards on the season. It was just the second Baltimore tandem to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the same season, joining Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander accomplished that feat in 1996.

Jackson missed the last four games with a bone bruise in his ankle. He finished the season with 2,882 yards passing with 16 interceptions and 13 interceptions (87.0 rating).

Jackson admitted the offense has to be better, especially the passing attack.

"We have great running backs, we’ve got a great run game, but that passing game is going to help us even more, so we need to just keep doing that, keep getting better at that; keep getting better at everything – not just the passing game," he said. "There’s always room for improvement with anything you do.”

.

Comments / 0

Related
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 1/14: Lamar Jackson Is One of the 'Most Confusing Great Players'

Walker: Lamar Jackson Is One of the Most Confusing Great Players in the NFL. Like the Ravens as a whole, Lamar Jackson experienced his share of highs and lows this season. Jackson's uneven performance prompted The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker to refer to the quarterback as "one of the most confusing great players in the NFL."
NFL
FanSided

Ravens receive bad news about Matt Judon compensatory draft pick

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have three compensatory selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, one of which is as a direct result of the loss of Matt Judon in free agency. Judon left Baltimore this past offseason to sign a four-year, $56 million contract with the New England Patriots ending his five-year tenure with the Ravens.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Players Andrews, Tucker And Duvernay Receive All-Pro Honors

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, kicker Justin Tucker and punt returner Devin Duvernay have been voted first-team All-Pro, as chosen by a panel of fifty NFL writers and broadcasters, the Associated Press said Friday. A first-time honoree, Andrews led all tight ends with 107 receptions and 1,361 receiving yards, setting single-season franchise records in those categories. He also hauled in 9 touchdowns. The fourth-year player received 41 votes compared to nine for last year’s winner, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “60 Minutes” star Tucker memorably set the record for the longest field goal in NFL history against...
NFL
FanSided

3 Ravens players named first-team All-Pro including Mark Andrews

The Baltimore Ravens may have missed out on the postseason, but a number of players on the roster were recently honored for their standout performances in 2021. On Friday, the Associated Press revealed their All-Pro teams for the 2021 season as voted on by “a national panel of 50 media members.” Three Ravens players were among those named to the first team.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce Another Brutal Injury After 2021 Season

The Baltimore Ravens were banged up all season and just announced another awful injury five days after their season ended. Linebacker Tyus Bowser suffered a torn Achilles and just underwent surgery on it. He posted a tweet on his Twitter and confirmed the news saying it’s going to be a slow grind.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#E D C
RavenCountry

Potential Loss of Bowser Looms Large for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser tore his Achilles tendon in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bowser played in all 17 games for Baltimore and was one of the top defenders on the team. Bowser led the Ravens with seven sacks and had career...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Might Need to Overhaul Offensive Line ... Again

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got bigger and more physical with an overhauled offensive line last season. However, injuries and inconsistent play hampered that unit and they might need to go back to the drawing board. Bradley Bozeman was effective with his transition from guard to center, but...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens could lose key front office member to the New York Giants

The Baltimore Ravens have long been an organization that prides itself on front office and coaching stability. They develop and retain their own more than any franchise in the NFL. But sometimes, change is necessary. Or more specifically, change is inevitable. The Ravens could be set to lose their director...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh named to PFF’s All-Rookie Team

Ravens pass-rusher Odafe Oweh got a special nod for his 2021 performance, ranking among some of the best rookies in the league. Pro Football Focus recently released its 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team which featured several high-profile young talents such as Micah Parsons and Patrick Surtain II. Oweh made the list,...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

5 pending unrestricted free agents the Ravens should re-sign

While the new league year is about two months away, the Baltimore Ravens will first turn their attention towards retaining their own pending unrestricted free agents before focusing on those from other teams. They have a large contingent of players that were either starters or played key roles in 2021...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Completed Interview With Ravens Executive Joe Horitz

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants have completed their interview with Ravens’ director of player personnel Joe Horitz for their vacant general manager position. The following is a list of candidates who have interviewed for the job or have been requested:. Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed) Chiefs executive...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
472
Followers
993
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy