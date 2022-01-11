ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GameStop Xbox Series X Restock Dropping Imminently – January 11

By Maxwell Jeffery
gamingintel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s another next-gen restock coming to GameStop today, with Xbox Series X consoles up for grabs on January 11. It feels as though GameStop is becoming the undisputed king of next-gen restocks as of late. Last week, the store dropped Xbox stock online and then even offered up an in-store restock...

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintel.com

GameStop First PS5 In-Store Restock of the Year Was a Success – January 14

GameStop had its first PS5 in-store restock of the year, resulting in a vast number of happy customers. PlayStation 5 is still being distributed through restocks all around the world. Unfortunately, scarcity is still an ongoing problem even after a year since Sony’s current-gen hardware launched. Many conditions around...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Xbox Series X/S Restock: Walmart, Target, Microsoft, Best Buy & More Expected to Drop This Week – January 10-16

We’ve got a big week for Xbox Series X/S restock hunters between January 10-16 as stock levels begin to increase. We’re only a couple of weeks into 2022 and already it’s looking like a big year for Xbox Series X/S restocks. Before Christmas, retailers were dropping stock left and right – something that doesn’t appear to be going away with the new year.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Xbox Series X/S Are The Fastest-Selling Xbox Consoles Ever

Overwhelming demand is to blame for the current sales success. The Xbox Series X/S are the fastest-selling Xbox consoles ever. That’s according to Xbox head Phil Spencer in a recent interview with the New York Times. It’s no secret that supply for all next-generation consoles has been tight since the consoles launched last year, however, in the interview, Phil Spencer attributed the supply constraints to the overwhelming demand.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox Game Pass#Nba#Elite Controller
Gamespot

Xbox Restock Tracker: Restock At Target

Update: As of the time of publishing, you can get the Series S quite easily via Amazon, and it's also showing up on some store shelves. The system is available in a standard pack or one with Rocket League and Fortnite content at the same price. A restock has also happened at Target. This one is in-store, giving you a chance to win over the bots.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

PS5 Restock: GameStop, Walmart, PlayStation Direct, Antonline & More Expected to Drop This Week – January 10-16

Last week was a fairly big week for PS5 restock fans, but we’ve got more drops expected between January 10-16. We’re heading deeper into 2022 and it’s clear that the PS5 stock shortage is gradually coming to an end. Not only are retailers dropping more stock than ever before, but scalpers are struggling to re-sell their stock.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Best Xbox Co-Op Games 2022: Multiplayer Games For Xbox One, Series X, Series S

What are the best Xbox co-op games? Which online multiplayer and local co-op games should you play with your friends?. When it comes to games that allow you to team up in order to achieve goals and work together towards victory, the Xbox family of consoles has got its fair share of excellent cooperative titles to recommend.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
culturedvultures.com

Xbox Series X & S FPS Boost Games: The Complete List

Nostalgia can take many forms, from reading that old diary, to visiting a childhood home. However, when a past memory is brought up, it seems to have lost a bit of its original feeling. For gamers, something else happens, but in a similar fashion, old games played through backwards compatibility don’t always play as nicely as our memories suggest.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Game Pass replaces a major Xbox Series X download in January

Microsoft starts the year with a statement about the kinds of games you can expect from the Xbox Game Pass. The tech giant is coming out of the gates with something special, teaming up with Ubisoft to launch Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox One and Xbox Series X through its subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Dying Light 2 Next-Gen: Is it coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X?

We've all been waiting for Techland's sequel to Dying Light for a long time and it looks like that day is finally upon us - almost. Dying Light 2 was announced at E3 2018 and has since been delayed several times - for a while, it didn't look like it was ever going to be released! Thankfully, we're nearing the final release date and it's time to gear up for a zombie-killing-free-running adventure like no other.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

GameStop In-Store PS5 Restock Details Revealed – January 14

GameStop has finally confirmed the rumored in-store PS5 restock happening on January 14 – here’s everything we know about the drop!. In-store restocks are the most reliable way to get a next-gen console so gamers are always on the lookout for information about them. Luckily, following the rumors...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Xbox Series X|S Beat PlayStation 5 in the UK Last Month; Xbox Series Sales Surpassed 1 Million

Although the Nintendo Switch again was the best-selling console in the UK last month, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S followed closely and managed to beat Sony’s PS5. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, December was another big month for Nintendo following a 6% sales increase compared to November 2021. More interesting, however, are the sales for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. December 2021 was the biggest month for Series X and S, beating last year’s launch sales, and also beating PlayStation 5. Sales for Sony’s console were also up compared to November 2021, but this wasn’t enough to beat Xbox Series sales. According to Gamesindustry.biz, the 108% sales jump for Microsoft’s consoles was driven by a major increase in the stock of the Series X.
FIFA
gamingintel.com

PS Direct Invite Only PS5 Restock Dropping on January 13

PS Direct has announced another PS5 restock this January 13!. PlayStation 5 is still hard to find. So far, restocks have increased both in frequency and units sold per event. Unfortunately, it is still a challenge to purchase Sony’s current-gen hardware. Last month PS5 console restocks exploded as we...
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Xbox Series X Restock 2022: How to Get a Console at Walmart Today

After a quiet start to the year, Xbox Series X restocks are making a comeback this week. In case you didn't have any luck getting one of the elusive consoles this holiday or at Best Buy and GameStop on Tuesday, a major Xbox Series X restock has been confirmed for today at Walmart.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy