GameStop Xbox Series X Restock Dropping Imminently – January 11

Although the Nintendo Switch again was the best-selling console in the UK last month, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S followed closely and managed to beat Sony’s PS5. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, December was another big month for Nintendo following a 6% sales increase compared to November 2021. More interesting, however, are the sales for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. December 2021 was the biggest month for Series X and S, beating last year’s launch sales, and also beating PlayStation 5. Sales for Sony’s console were also up compared to November 2021, but this wasn’t enough to beat Xbox Series sales. According to Gamesindustry.biz, the 108% sales jump for Microsoft’s consoles was driven by a major increase in the stock of the Series X.

