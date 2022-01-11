REDUCED SERVICE - Route 22 and 61 - January 11

Due to rising COVID-19 infections and exposure in its workforce, Metro has reduced bus service and instituted several new health and safety measures. Unvaccinated employees who fail to comply with the weekly testing requirement will face unpaid suspension beginning Jan. 16, Metro announced on Tuesday. Then, employees will have 30 days to get vaccinated or tested, or else they will be subject to termination. Metro is also updating its definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated, requiring employees to enter booster information into its online portal by the end of the month. In another effort to reduce spread and keep the community safe, bus operators are also allowed to bypass customers not wearing masks.

