BOOK REVIEW: Ballad for Sophie by Filipe Melo and Juan Cavla

The main appeal of Shelby Raebeck’s short stories in his collection “Louse Point” is their ear-perfect dialogue. People talk like that — past each other, on parallel lines of self-interest, vaguely hearing the other, responding with sound, if not sense. The conversations, the heart of Raebeck’s style, whether first or third-person point of view narrations, could almost be snippets from plays — Sam Shepherd plays, with their bleak comic observations, irrelevant interjections and odd pauses — all serving the speech rhythms of characters who don’t quite fit in or who live on the edge in modest areas. Certainly Raebeck is unusual in noticing those who live in Freetown, an area north of the village of East Hampton originally inhabited by freed slaves and relocated Montauketts.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO