Financial NFT platform Pledge Finance adds Bitfury CEO to advisory board

CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePledge Finance is pleased to announce Brian Brooks as a strategic adviser. Brooks’ impressive resume includes time as CEO for both Bitfury and Binance.US. His experience will help Pledge become the premier platform for building long-term lending decentralized applications (DApp) for decentralized finance (DeFi). A graduate of Harvard,...

cointelegraph.com

